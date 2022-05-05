2023: Otti picks APC guber forms

Former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti, has picked the Expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State. Speaking to journalists after obtaining the forms, he said the state needed serious rescue and a person with the requisite skills, training and competence to save it from a complete collapse.

Specifically, Otti said the state had been plunged into hugedebts, stressingthatcivil servants, pensioners among others were hugely owed by the state government. Issuing the PDP government a quit notice, Otti said that the present government by its poor performance had signed off on the departure call.

He said: “If you have been following my politics, you will understand that this is not the first time that I am coming out to run. “I ran in 2015 and I won the election under the platform of APGA but unfortunately, it was stolen, recovered at the court of appeal but the Supreme Court reversed the victory. In 2019, I tried again.”

