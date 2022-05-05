News

2023: Otti picks APC guber forms

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti, has picked the Expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State. Speaking to journalists after obtaining the forms, he said the state needed serious rescue and a person with the requisite skills, training and competence to save it from a complete collapse.

Specifically, Otti said the state had been plunged into hugedebts, stressingthatcivil servants, pensioners among others were hugely owed by the state government. Issuing the PDP government a quit notice, Otti said that the present government by its poor performance had signed off on the departure call.

He said: “If you have been following my politics, you will understand that this is not the first time that I am coming out to run. “I ran in 2015 and I won the election under the platform of APGA but unfortunately, it was stolen, recovered at the court of appeal but the Supreme Court reversed the victory. In 2019, I tried again.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nothing must happen to Olawunmi – Yoruba group

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

A pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Egbe Omo Yoruba (EOYNA) has cautioned the Federal Government against the arrest of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi for exposing the sponsors of bandits and Boko Haram in the country. The group also advised the Federal Government to look at the issues raised by Olawunmi rather than planning to arrest or silence him […]
News

Nigerian loses 50 airlines in thirty years – Onyema

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, Allen Onyema, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria had lost over 50 airlines to corporate governance and policy related encumbrances in the last 30 years. Onyema spoke when the executive members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, in company with the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, visited the […]
News

Oyetola condemns masquerades, Muslims’ clash, orders arrest of culprits

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday condemned the clash between traditional worshipers and a Muslim group that led to the death of one person. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, commiserated with the Islamic group, Qomardeen Muslim Society and the family of the Islamic cleric, who was shot dead […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica