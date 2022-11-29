2023: Otti’s roadmap for epochal transformation of Abia

With the launching of his manifesto, Dr, Alex Otti, the gubernatorial standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), has begun the journey towards rebuilding and rehabilitation of Abia State that has not been lucky with governors. In fact, it has been a tale of woeful performance and treasury looting.

This failure manifested itself in several ways: Poor state of infrastructure, absence of healthcare facilities, dilapidated state of feeder roads, unsanitary urban environment, inability to pay public servants and pensioners, among other inadequacies that are plaguing the state.

Yet, during electoral campaigns they’ve all been long in promises but often short in delivery. But we cannot continue this way while other states are moving forward. Thank God that a man who knows the terrain has returned, determined to change the narrative for the good of Ndi-Abia. Having tried and was denied his victory by the fraudulent political system, he would have given up, but he never did.

That is why he began the current move with a painstaking research into the f u n d a m e n t a l issues that have limited the growth and development God’s own State.

On his findings, the first class scholar and thoroughbred banker disclosed that he has a clear understanding of the challenges we must overcome, and the opportunities at our disposal, adding that he has put together a detailed plan of what needs to be done to lift Abia from the pit of neglect.

“These and more are highlighted as some of the levers in the manifesto, just to give perspective to our vision,” he said. As a skilled manager of men and materials, Otti hopes to introduce a sort of performance evaluation mechanism for civil servants and political appointees through the introduction of what he described as Service Level Agreement (SLA) that clearly outlines one’s stewardship to the citizens.

A periodic performance review will be carried out to ensure that optimum service levels are consistently delivered to the public even as he pledged to engage appropriate technology to measure compliance. Being a proactive technocrat and Abia son committed to the well-being of his people, Otti has already identified key challenges bedevilling the state which an honest incoming administration must grapple with.

His words: “Our public service is, arguably, our weakest link; we are going to inherit a team that is poorly trained, poorly motivated and have normalised the deep endemic culture of impunity and abuse of office as the standard for running public office. Many of the departments and MDAs are owed salaries upward of 24 months.

The offices do not have basic furniture, computers, and other modern tools are completely non-existent. Career paths are not streamlined, so productivity is at the lowest imaginable level. “Our roads and other key social infrastructure are in terrible states of disrepair. Many communities are now inaccessible during rainy season; many more are without tarred roads. The economic cost of the bad road networks in Aba, Umuahia, and other cities, in terms of lost man hours in traffic and lost business, is better imagined.

Many Abia productive human capital and businesses have migrated to other states and countries, in search of opportunities.” Notwithstanding, Otti is confident that the state is blessed with the quality of manpower required to turn things around.

According to his findings, Abia has been blessed with the critical levers and opportunities that if properly harnessed, will significantly trigger rapid development of the state.

“We have some of the most creative, industrious and resilient individuals anywhere in the world. Our people are our greatest assets. We have the power to build, create, innovate and dream.

We will fully harness and unleash this strength to drive the greatest economic and social transformation any region in Africa has ever seen since the postcolonial era. “We will position Abia State to benefit from the Federal Government’s development initiatives. We will also establish structures and processes to enable us access opportunities from direct foreign investments (DFI.)

Our plan is anchored on five main pillars: governance, rule of law, and strategic partnership across frontiers; economic transformation for job creation and poverty reduction; social transformation, education, health, youth development and better life for women and vulnerable citizens and residents, internal security; environment, purposebuilt modern markets, smart cities and industrial pivots,” he noted.

Unknown to many, Abia is blessed with enormous mineral resources besides the crude oil in Ukwa, which makes the state a junior member of the oil producing club. Also, only a knowledgeable few appreciate why the defunct Eastern Region sited the Modern Ceramics Industry at Umuahia.

As an economist, Otti has equally forayed into the area of mineral resources and its uses and abuses. First, he enumerated those that are found in commercial quantities in Abia State, such as ceramic quality clay, kaolin, bentonite, limestone, phosphate, copper, lead, zinc, gypsum, among other solid minerals that can yield revenue in local and foreign currencies, adding that these minerals are being mined without control and care for the environment, resulting in erosion and other negative impacts on the environment.

To check the anomaly, the notable banker said: “We shall structure mining activities in the state to enable us extract full value; create jobs, collect revenues and ensure that the environment is not permanently harmed; introduce use of technology to regulate and monitor the activities of miners, to ensure that they are operating strictly according to the terms of their respective permits; support the setting up of industries that will add value to the raw materials through processing.

“A new, technologicallydriven Modern Ceramics Industry would receive support as we intend to re-launch it in Ohiya, Umuahia South, where kaolin is found in commercial quantity. Umunneochi Local Government Area houses a lot of the minerals mentioned above, and would benefit from industries that would use them as raw materials.”

Besides, lignite, phosphate and limestone are available in commercial quantities in Ikwuano, Bende and Arochukwu, according to scientific studies carried out by experts. Lignite, also called brown coal, is used to fire steam electric power generation plants. It is reported to be environmentally friendly.

It is also used to produce fertiliser as well as oil well drilling mud. It has the lowest carbon concentration and is the cheapest source of generating electricity, unlike other types of coal and natural gas. To conclude this highlight of the Labour Party’s governorship hopeful, we take a brief look at his plans for the Enyimba City and development of our teeming youths in the area of sport and entertainment.

The manifesto captures the setting up of a full-fledged ministry to take charge of Aba, with a view to providing holistic infrastructural development in Aba to create a model city that supports contemporary and traditional businesses, family life and leisure activities.

“Abia population is favourably skewed towards the younger generation, which is good for our economic reform plans.

To fully take advantage of this situation, we will actively equip the youth with the requisite skills to drive our development and growth agenda. We shall provide matching grants for communities, to develop sports arenas in their various communities for recreation and competition.

“This is part of our plan to open up the entertainment ecosystem in the state through adequate investments, partnerships and programmes to promote talented youths in music, movies, comedy and other ventures related to the business of entertainment,” Otti assured Abians.

●Uzoukwu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja

