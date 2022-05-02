2023: Our 16m block votes’ll go to working class friendly parties –Labour

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, organised labour has vowed to ensure the over 16 million block votes of workers, pensioners and other circles of influence in the country, go to the political party that has the welfare and interests of workers and the masses at heart.

Labour, while making its stand known on Sunday in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2023 Workers’ Day celebration with the theme: ‘Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria,’ also vowed to ensure Nigerians no longer suffer social injustices as a result of the action or inaction of governments, by proceeding to mobilise the citizenry against any poor performing government without waiting for elections to vote them out.

A joint address read by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Quadri Olaleyi, listed the core labour issues still confronting Nigerian workers and the masses to include; the failure of some state governments to implement the national minimum wage especially Abia, Taraba, Cross River and Zamfara states.

Other core issues also listed were: abuse and humiliation meted out at pensioners; decent work deficits; violation of human, workers and trade union rights; and the consistent and unabating industrial crisis in the university system involving academic and non-academic staff unions.

Labour said: “It must be our collective endeavour to put the Workers’ Charter of Demands at the front burner of 2023 politics. We can make this happen by mobilizing every Nigeria worker and pensioner to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready.

We must be ready to engage political parties especially working class friendly parties and progressive political interests across the country to ensure that a significant number of candidates who would be for elective positions in 2023 subscribe to the provisions of our Charter.

“Beyond engaging in the politics of 2023 general elections, Nigerian workers just accept partisan politics as a fundamental way of life for the protection, survival and flourishing of the working class.”

Labour further noted that after a series of serious discussions with progressive political parties and groups in the country, it has resolved to rescue Nigerians from the “grips of continuous misrule and bad governance,” through its political party, the Labour Party.

“Instead of engaging the issues of physical security, social protection, decent wages, unemployment and poverty eradication, fixing the economy, our politicians are more interested in zoning of political offices and threatening the peace of our country which is already greatly imperilled.

Clearly it is a failed political class that would wish to keep the masses, workers and the daily socioeconomic struggles we face as footnotes in the 2023political agenda.” Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has urged organised labour to continue to eliminate actions inimical to the quest for good governance and development in Nigeria.

Ngige particularly appealed to labour to embrace acclaimed instruments of consensus building in times of differing opinions, rather than debilitating actions that lead to complications, such as loss of man-days and decreased productivity that threaten the existence of the enterprise and result in job losses.

