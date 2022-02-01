2023: Our 41 Million Membership Puts Us On Pole Position —Buni

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, has said that with over 41 million registered members, the APC is not only “Africa’s largest party” but also on pole position going into the 2023 general elections, urging members to join hands to help the Party to victory.

Buni said this while receiving the interim report of the nine-member National Reconciliation Committee, Chaired by Abdullahi Adamu at the Party’s National Secretariat on Monday.

Member CECPC and former Senate President Ken Nnamani, who received the interim report on behalf of the National Chairman, affirmed that the Caretaker Committee would study and implement the report to improve the unity and strength of the party.

He said, “As you are aware, the party conducted a successful membership registration and revalidation exercise and now proudly has over 41 million members making APC Africa’s largest political party and Nigeria’s leading party. With this numerical strength, APC remains the party that can confidently win elections with a landslide victory in all the national elections.

“The submission of this report by the National Reconciliation Committee under the chairmanship of Abdullahi Adamu is coming at a crucial period as we approach the National convention and the 2023 general elections. Therefore, the committee’s findings would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election.

“Let me express our sincere appreciation to the committee for handling the assignment given to them with a high sense of commitment and responsibility. You have painstakingly visited states where we have challenges and addressed them squarely.”

The Chairman said the achievements the party has recorded in reconciling the differences among stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Kwara, and many other states have justified the party’s confidence in the individual and collective capacities of the committee members.

He added, “I wish to assure you that the Caretaker Committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party.

“However, in spite of all the achievements recorded by the party under my stewardship and the high-profile defections into the party, it is very pertinent for the party to promote the philosophy of unity of purpose, to pursue national interests against personal interests and a functional system of internal democracy to have a United, stable and prosperous political party.”

