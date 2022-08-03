News

2023: Our bond irrevocable, Door to- Door group tells Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A group, Door-to- Door for Gburugburu, has restated its support for Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ahead of the 2023 general election. The group comprising women, men and youths in the 17 local government areas praised Ugwuanyi’s contribution to the development of the state. The Coordinator, Chief Amaka Anajemba, told the governor that “we believe in you as our mentor”. Anajemba said the visit was to celebrate the governor’s success story despite the numerous challenges confronting the country. He said: “We are here to remind you that it is the same Door-to-Door for Gburugburu since 2014 that is still in existence today.” The Coordinator, Men’s Wing, Ifeanyi Agbalibeazu, also told Ugwuanyi that “we have come here to give you wonderful accolades for what you have done in Enugu State”. He said: “We shall continue to appreciate you and anywhere you tell us to go in 2023 consider it done, Your Excellency”.

The Coordinator for youths, Chukwunonso Ani, commended Ugwuanyi for the peace he entrenched in Enugu State, stating that the feat, which is not easy to maintain, is uncommon in the entire country. Ugwuoke described Ugwuanyi as the most genderfriendly governor who has accommodated more women in the governance of the state in so many ways, reiterating their resolve to continue to promote and support his administration to succeed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICC: Understanding the Insurgency within Insurgency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria has for over a decade been enmeshed in an intractable insecurity mess due to the unfortunate conspiracy against it by notable international bodies like the ICC and Amnesty International among others, and kowtowing the script of the renegade and insurgents on its soil. This is indeed a very unfortunate and dreadful situation, as the […]
News Top Stories

344 abducted students freed

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Ahmed San

Few hours after a video of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State was released, the armed men have finally freed the schoolboys. Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State announced that most of the students abducted by the terrorists have been released by their captors. Masari, who broke the news during […]
Law News

Father of three seeks FG’s intervention over wrongful incarceration

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A father of three (name withheld) who was in 2015 sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly using a vessel to import and export petroleum products without license has sought the Federal Government’s intervention in his case over what he described as a ‘miscarriage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica