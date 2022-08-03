2023: Our bond irrevocable, Door to- Door group tells Ugwuanyi

A group, Door-to- Door for Gburugburu, has restated its support for Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ahead of the 2023 general election. The group comprising women, men and youths in the 17 local government areas praised Ugwuanyi’s contribution to the development of the state. The Coordinator, Chief Amaka Anajemba, told the governor that “we believe in you as our mentor”. Anajemba said the visit was to celebrate the governor’s success story despite the numerous challenges confronting the country. He said: “We are here to remind you that it is the same Door-to-Door for Gburugburu since 2014 that is still in existence today.” The Coordinator, Men’s Wing, Ifeanyi Agbalibeazu, also told Ugwuanyi that “we have come here to give you wonderful accolades for what you have done in Enugu State”. He said: “We shall continue to appreciate you and anywhere you tell us to go in 2023 consider it done, Your Excellency”.

The Coordinator for youths, Chukwunonso Ani, commended Ugwuanyi for the peace he entrenched in Enugu State, stating that the feat, which is not easy to maintain, is uncommon in the entire country. Ugwuoke described Ugwuanyi as the most genderfriendly governor who has accommodated more women in the governance of the state in so many ways, reiterating their resolve to continue to promote and support his administration to succeed.

