2023: Our only option is victory – Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu yesterday said the option opened to the party for the presidential election next year is victory. According to the chairman, who hosted Remi, wife of the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said they would have no reason to go to the tribunal to contest the results of the election but to go to Villa rejoicing. Adamu urged the Senator and other women to do all they can to ensure the APC’s victory. According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is not on the ballot but will assist the party to be victorious. Adamu said: “It is a great pleasure to know that you are standing by our principals, our presidential and vice presidential candidates for the forthcoming election. “We are happy that though you are working in silence because the nitty- gritty of the women’s campaign council is not known, you are keeping it to your chest for now until you go public, but I want to say that silence has noise. “From the silence, we were able to know that you have achieved great height already under your leadership.”
