2023: Our only option is victory -Adamu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Thursday said, the option opened to the party for the Presidential election next year is victory.

According to the party chairman, who hosted Senator Remi Tinubu, wife of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the party National Secretariat, they would have no reason going to the Tribunal to contest the result of the election but to go to Villa rejoicing.

Adamu charged Senator Tinubu and other women to do all they can to ensure APC victory next year.

He also said that the spirit of President Muhammadu Buhari would help the party to achieve the desired victory.

According to him, Buhari is not on the Ballot but his spirit is there and would assist the party to be victorious.

Addressing the women led by Senator Remi Tinubu, Adamu said: “It is a great pleasure to know that you are standing by our principals, our presidential and vice presidential candidates for the forthcoming election. We are happy that though you are working in silence because the nitty-gritty of the women’s campaign council is not known, you are keeping it to your chest for now until you go public, but I want to say that silence has noise.”

 

Our Reporters

