2023: Our Presidential candidate to emerge by consensus – AkpanUdoedehe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election would emerge by consensus.

The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, stated this while refuting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegations of President Muhammadu Buhari self-succession and third term plot.

According to AkpanUdoedehe, the President is not plotting any third term but the party strategizing on how to produce a consensus candidate.

Among those who have either indicated or believed to be nursing interest for the Presidential ticket of APC are: Senator Rochas Okorocha, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi.

AkpanUdoedehe, reacting to the PDP allegation of President Buhari’s “self-succession and third term plot, said: “Unlike the opposition, we are a disciplined party. PDP is just haunted by its past. You will recall the inglorious third term agenda while PDP was in power. So, it is easy to accuse APC now.

“After our (APC) Congresses and the National Convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023. APC has no third term agenda like the PDP.”

The Presidential candidate of the APC will emerge in December next year.

