2023: Our target is presidency, 28 govs – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will return to its pre-2015 period where it was in control of the presidency and 28 states, after the 2023 general election.

The party also called on its zoning committee to concluded its assignment within seven days to enable the convention planning committee make adequate preparations for the October convention.

Chairman of the PDP National Convention Planning Committee (NEC), Governor Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri, at the inauguration of the committee on Friday, noted that the present leadership took the party from 10 governors to about 17 governors “before we were robbed at the time.”

Finitri stated that with the innovation in technology there will be a departure from the conduct of past conventions.

“Also, considering the calibre of the men and women that make up the convention committee, I have no doubt in my mind that this convention will come out (as) one of the best,” he said.

The Adamawa State governor said the controversial “unity list” will not be used in the October 30 convention.

He, however, added that: “If a position is zoned to a particular state, and they so decide to field one person, we cannot say because we want to have competition in the convention we force them into competitive election.

“We assure you that we are going to conduct one of the freest and fairest convention which will be the take our party (to presidency) for 2023.”

Fintiri called on the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led Zoning Committee to hasten its assignment, which he said, will assist the Convention Committee in its work.

He told journalists the work of his committee starts from the report of the Zoning Committee.

Our Reporters

