2023: Our target is presidency, 28 states – PDP

…urges Zoning Committee to complete assignment in 7 days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will return to its pre- 2015 period where it was in control of the presidency and 28 states, after the 2023 general election. Chairman of the PDP National Convention Planning Committee (NEC), Governor Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri, at the inauguration of the zoning committee of the party on Friday, noted that the present leadership took the party from 10 governors to about 17 governors “before we were robbed at the time.” Finitri stated that with the innovation in technology, there will be a departure from the conduct of past conventions.

“Also, considering the calibre of the men and women that make up the convention committee, I have no doubt in my mind that this convention will come out (as) one of the best,” he said. The Adamawa State governor said the controversial “unity list” will not be used in the October 30 convention.

He however added that “if a position is zoned to a particular state, and they so decide to field one person, we cannot say because we want to have competition in the convention we force them into competitive election. “We assure you that we are going to conduct one of the freest and fairest conventions, which will be the take our party (to presidency) for 2023.” Fintiri called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led zoning committee to hasten its assignment, which he said, will assist the convention committee in its work. He told journalists that the work of his committee starts from the report of the zoning committee.

“I call on the zoning committee to work and conclude their assignment latest by end of next week so that we can start our job. It is not an order, but that is what we least expect from you, end of Friday next week,” he said. The governor said some of the preparations of his committee, particularly the accreditation cards, ballot papers will not be concluded without the zoning committee completing its work.

“We are going to work hand-in-hand and urge them to quickly finish their job so that those who are interested in any position will also quickly start running round the country to canvass for votes. “Nigeria is not a small country. Nigeria is not Benin Republic or Togo. Nigeria is a very big country, that needs time to go round and sell themselves,” he added. PDP acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, said members of the convention planning committee were carefully selected, and told them that Nigeria expected nothing less than a successful national elective convention.

Like this: Like Loading...