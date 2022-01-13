2023: Ovia youths begin mobilisation for Igbinedion

Youths of Ovia Federal Constituency have commenced the mobilisation of voters in support of the aspiration of Omosede Igbinedion. The youth, comprising members of the various political parties, civil society organisations, students and artisans, said their support for Igbinedion was because of the numerous projects attracted to Ovia when she was first elected between 2015 and 2019. Speaking under the auspices of Ovia Youths Vanguard (OYV), Coordinator of the group, Mr. Agbonlahor Ikpomwosa, urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that Igbinedion gets the party’s nomination. Ikpomwosa said the group would embark on a house-to-house campaign to woo voters in the constituency. He said Ovia lost a voice in the House of Representatives since 2019. Ikpomwosa added that the group has contributed funds to be forwarded to Igbinedion for the purchase of her nomination and expression of interest forms.

