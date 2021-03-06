2023: Oyinlola can’t reconcile Makinde, Fayose –South West PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has denied claims that former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has called for a reconciliation meeting to resolve the political differences between Governor Seyi Makinde and a former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose.

The South-West Zonal Director of Media and Publicity of PDP, Lere Olayinka, stated a statement that Oyinlola lacked the moral capacity to reconcile the two PDP leaders. The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in a newspaper that there will be a reconciliation meeting between Fayose and Governor Makinde at the instance of former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, yesterday. “To us, Prince Oyinlola is supposed to be Governor Seyi Makinde’s leader, but the reverse is the case now as he is painfully acting like Governor Makinde’s ‘appendage’ and also his contractor.

“Therefore, he has no moral preserve to be a peacemaker as peace cannot be achieved when insincere people who are self-seekers sit at the table as peacemakers. “Most importantly, PDP was peaceful in the South- West before Prince Oyinlola returned from APC and committed and loyal leaders of the party in the zone will on their own ensure that issues in the party are resolved.”

