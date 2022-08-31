2023: Oyo APC begs aggrieved members to return

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on aggrieved members to come back to make history by helping the party win the 2023 election. According to a statement yesterday, Publicity Secretary Olawale Sadare appealed to them to return. He said: “It is on this note that we urge everyone to come on board and be part of history as we remain optimistic that Oyo APC will record better victory than it did in 2015. “As it stands, APC remains the property of all party faithful and we all have inalienable rights to call the Progressive Party our own, regardless of what might have happened in the past. “It should be established here that no democratic process has ever been absolutely perfect anywhere in the world and it is on this note that we are appealing to all those who feel wronged in any way to put the experience behind them and forge ahead in their earlier resolve to collaborate with other patriots to build a better society which we can all be proud of.”

