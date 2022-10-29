2023: Oyo APC tests popularity in show of support for Tinubu/Shettima in Ogbomoso

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State are not in any way leaving things to chance in their bid to reclaim Oyo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defeated the party in 2019. A lot of factors could be adduced for the defeat which many political watchers described as self-induced owing to manifest in-fighting within the party during the tail end of the late Senator Isiaka Ajimobi led governorship but members of the part seems resolved to put all that behind them now with renewed vigour to rekindle confidence within the ranks and file.

To underscore the resolve of the party in the state, a lot of initiatives are being put in place to restore confidence amongst members who had initially been unable to shake off the loss to the PDP through the emergence of incumbent Governor Oluseyi Makinde.

The APC on Thursday held the historic city of Ogbomosho in the Northern part of the state on standstill as thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held rally supporting the party’s Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally also served as an avenue to canvass votes for other candidates of the party in order to ensure the party’s victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. APC supporters and other residents in Ogbomoso came out enmass to participate in the rally, leading to traffic gridlock in the town and its environs. Present at the rally were the Governorship candidate of APC, Sen. Teslim Folarin who was physically present to add some colour and bite to the event.

His presence indeed energized the APC members. Others present include the member representing Oyo North Senatorial District; Senator Fatai Buhari; the member representing Surulere/ Ogooluwa Federal Constituency at the lower chambers, Hon. Oluwasegun Odebunmi,. Others include the party’s candidate for Ogbomoso North/South Federal Constituency, Olamijuwolo Alao-Akala, the candidate for Ogbomoso North State House of Assembly; Mrs. Wumi Oladeji and Ogbomoso South Constituency candidate Adegoke Ayodeji.

The rally, which started at the Rounder area through Aromole, terminated at Oja-Igbo area of Ogbomoso. Addressing the crowd, the state Chairman of APC, Isaac Omodewu, expressed confidence in the victory of Tinubu and other candidates of the party following the massive turnout of people for the rally. Omodewu said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done its best, calling on people of the state and Nigeria in general, to vote for Tinubu for better governance.

He condemned the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde over alleged lavish spending of the state’s resources and for using gas and diesel to power street lights instead of solar power. In her remarks, Wumi Oladeji, a State House of Assembly member and the candidate for Ogbomoso North, said the crowd witnessed in Ogbomoso was unprecedented. Oladeji said that the calibre of candidates presented by APC was an indication that the party would deliver dividends of democracy to people of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

She assured the people that the party would not relent on its oars until victory was achieved. Also, Rep. Olusegun Odebunmi, representing Surulere/ Ogooluwa in the House of Representatives, said, “Ogbomoso zone is for APC and will deliver it for Tinubu and other party’s candidates for 2023 general elections.” Odebunmi promised to facilitate more constituency projects for his constituents, if re-elected in the forthcoming elections. In his remarks, Alao-Akala promised quality representation, if voted in. The candidate, son of the late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Governor of Oyo State, assured his people that they would get what they deserve in service delivery. Also, Folarin said the rally was to show the whole world that APC has a good product in the person of Tinubu. He said that the campaign would continue until APC achieved victory.

