2023: PANDEF, Afenifere, others agree on S’East presidency

Collectively, the socio-cultural and socio-political groups yesterday agreed that the time for a south easterner to become President of Nigeria is now. According to them, the two other legs of the tripod of Nigeria have taken their turns for the presidency.

The leaders of the sociocultural and socio-political groups also affirmed that where the president should come from in 2023 also matter, as zoning is legal, based on Federal Character principles. According to them, all the political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the South East.

The leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba Socio-cultural group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said for the reason to add his voice for South East presidency God has kept him alive till date.

According to him, he is 94 years and could tell a history of Nigeria governance to a large extent, therefore believes that the South East people were more positioned and favoured to produce the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adebanjo also dismissed the claim of some persons that the Igbo cannot govern.

Also, leaders of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, Middle Belt Forum, and Dr. Pogu Bitrus spoke at the Conference in favour of South East presidency. They all emphatically stated that the time for South East presidency is now.

However, the presidential aspirants were given time to express their vision as aspirants in the event organised by Nzuko Umunna under the Greater Nigeria Conference (GNC).

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State posited that his Presidency would create wealth that would take the youths from the streets. According to him, the insecurity in the country was as a result of the unemployment being witnessed in the country.

Also, a former governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State, and Senator Rochas Okorocha said other geo-political zones would be more comfortable to entrust power to him. He also stated that he would create jobs if elected as president.

Other presidential aspirants that spoke at the event were: former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, governor of Imo State, Dave Umahi, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Sam Ohuabunwa, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and Kingsley Moghalu among others.

In the communique issued in Abuja after the Conference and signed by Dr Okey Nwodo and Lolo Golda Obi Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group said: “The purpose of the conference was for leaders of the South East and friends of the South East to come together and make the case for all political parties in Nigeria to zone their Presidential candidacies to aspirants from South East Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...