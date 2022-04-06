News

2023: PANDEF carpets PDP’s Presidential Zoning C’ttee’s decision

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has carpeted the throwing open of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket agreed upon by the Zoning Committee headed by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom stating that the awful decision will surely have a negative consequence.

In a statement on Wednesday and signed by PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, the group said that she was not utterly surprised at the decision, maintaining that the decision was predictive.

According to the statement: “It is an awful decision and there will be consequences but we are not utterly surprised at the development. The outcome was predictable. There were evident pointers that this would be the conclusion.

“Governor Ortom’s Committee had a script and they have played it out with due deference to some patriots that were in the committee.

“The level of desperation and political debauchery being demonstrated by some political stakeholders is deplorable and quite disappointing.

“Regrettably, we are in a society where it seems anything goes. We will await the conduct of the presidential primaries by the parties to assess the choices that would be presented to us.

“Meanwhile, PANDEF insists that for fairness, equity, justice and in the nation’s interest, the next president of Nigeria, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, should come from the South.

“Anything otherwise would be detrimental to national peace and cohesion. The basis of any viable democracy especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria is fair and even sharing of power.”

 

