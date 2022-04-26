Metro & Crime

2023: Panic, anxiety grip aspiring  PDP Adhoc Delegates as another form surfaces

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Aspiring Adhoc Delegates for the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) primaries in Akwa Ibom State have been thrown into confusion with the emergence of a new form completely different from the initial one they purchased earlier from the party Secretariat.

The new form has a unique feature, a security barcode lacking in the previous one already purchased by thousands of people who are jostling to secure a spot from the three-man Adhoc Delegates per ward across the state.

The Adhoc Delegates are expected to join the other statutory Delegates to determine the fate of the aspirants for various  political offices especially that of the state governorship aspirants.

However, in what appeared as a deliberate strategy to disenfranchised some aspirants already handy with the forms without barcode, the party is said to be selling the forms with a barcode to select adhoc delegates aspirants sympathetic to a favoured aspirant by the state government.

Some of the aspirants, who spoke with our reporter, expressed deep shock that the PDP is selling different forms for the same Adhoc Delegates’ election slated for the weekend.

Mrs Jane Bassey an aspirant said the shocking revelation has thrown so many of them into confusion and anxiety.

“I have been told that the form l purchased from the party to stand for Delegates election this weekend may be fake and I keep wondering if it is possible for our party to deceive us and sell fake forms to members for any reason.

“The forms currently in circulation is totally different from the initial ones we purchased. The current form has security barcode, my own has none,” she lamented.

Mr Kenneth Ukpeh, another aspiring Adhoc Delegate, also expressed fear that most of the people who initially purchased the first batch of forms for the election may have been deceived by the party officials  and their  government collaborators.

“We may be in for a shocker this weekend, I got information that the current forms with barcode is the authentic form for the election. The forms have been sold out mostly to the aspirants sympathetic to a chosen governorship aspirant by  the incumbent administration and the rest with the initial forms mostly supporters of other guber aspirants are already out of the race,” he said.

He  explained that if their fears become real then the party has started the transition to the next administration on a shaky and fraudulent note and should get ready for massive legal actions from the people.

“We are watching the unfolding scenario” said Mr Ikponke Etukudo another Adhoc Delegate aspirant holding the form without barcode. He further stated: “Any form of manipulating with the level of awareness among our people in this era will spell doom for the party in the state.”

However, Mr Paul Ikotidem, who vowed to take legal action once denied the opportunity to stand this weekend’s election owing to purchasing the form without the barcode from the same party, said he has been reliably informed that the underground current is to sieve out those without forms with barcode to enhance the chances of the chosen aspirant whose supporters are already handy with the original forms.

When Contacted on the party position on the conflicting matter, the state public publicity secretary of the party, Mr Borono Bassey said the party is yet to receive such complaints.

“Such complaints have not reached the party,” he told us.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

RCCG launches OH Prime TV in partnership with Danny Brooks Technologies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The media arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in partnership with Danny Brooks Technologies officially launched a free-to-view streaming TV platform called OH Prime TV (Open Heavens Prime). The official launch of the TV streaming app took place on October 19, 2021 at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. This is a CSR effort […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen release kidnapped AAU Prof

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin city

‎ A Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, who was  abducted by gunmen last Thursday, has been released.   The wife of the professor, Dr Amraibure confirmed that her husband was released by the kidnappers on Saturday and that he has […]
Metro & Crime

Missing soldiers: Ortom appeals for ceasefire

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Says 3 rifles recovered, 8 people killed Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has once again appealed to military authorities to ceasefire in the ongoing operation in parts of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state. Ortom said the appeal became necessary to prevent the loss of more innocent lives in the affected communities. He sympathized […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica