News Top Stories

2023: Paraded Bishops at Shettima’s unveiling desperados – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the Bishops who attended the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, are desperados who even failed to dress properly. CAN Vice President Rev. Joseph Hayab in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said although the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu was free to “hire mechanics and other artisans and sew clerical garments for them”, that effort would only add to their many ropes but would not change the need for fairness and justice He said: “The people we saw at the unveiling of Shettima paraded as Bishops are people who did not have enough time to learn how to wear Bishop garments. Take a closer look at their photo and you will see another Nollywood movie.” “CAN wonders why the desperation.

First, a story was out claiming to have come from the Chairman of CAN Borno state only to be refuted. Secondly, there was another lie that BAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) and his running mate were on their way to meet CAN President one night. “A meeting that was not true and was on a night that the CAN President was in Alabama USA attending the Baptist World Alliance Conference of which he is the Vice President.

“Another desperation story was that they met Papa Adeboye which the RCCG later refuted. If Christians are not important why the desperation? “BAT is free to hire mechanics and other artisans and sew clerical garments for them. An effort that will only add to their many ropes when the political exercise is over but will not change the need for fairness and justice that CAN is calling for.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ajiboye resumes as TRCN Registrar

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…pledges to pursue teachers welfare The Registrar of Teachers Registration Council (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye on Wednesday assumed duties for a final tenure of five years, with a promise to pursue the implementation of policies that would enhance teachers welfare in the country. At a rousing welcome by staff of the TRCN on Wednesday, following […]
News

Ahmaud Arbery: US state of Georgia abolishes citizen’s arrest law

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US state of Georgia has abolished American Civil War-era legislation that allowed citizen’s arrests of suspected criminals. The move was prompted by the fatal shooting of jogger Ahmaud Arbery, 25, by a white man who suspected him of being a burglar, in February 2020, reports the BBC. Arbery, a black man, was pursued […]
News

Buhari departs for AU summit in E’Guinea

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed the country to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The summit scheduled to hold from May 26 to 28 will also focus on the humanitarian challenges facing Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica