2023: Parties replaced 1, 435 nominated candidates – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the 18 registered political parties substituted a total of 1, 435 out of 15, 333 nominations it processed for all elective offices for next year’s general elections.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, at a two-day workshop on critical issues in the Electoral Act, said these substitutions were due to withdrawals or death.

Okoye, however, explained that these substitutions were made in accordance with section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He also disclosed that that despite the provisions of the Act limiting filling of actions by aspirants only at Federal High Court, the commission was served with court orders in respect of 56 nominations and over 100 complaints arising from the nominations.

The National Commissioner further noted that INEC trained staff of political parties for four days, on the use of INEC Candidates’ Nomination Portal (ICNP) but regretted that that though the parties have ample time to upload list of their nominated candidates but preferred “to wait till last day and were caught up with deadlines because the portal is programmed to shutdown automatically at 6 pm on the last day.”

He praised the new timelines in the Electoral Act, especially section 28, which allows political parties a period of 360 days for issuance of notice of election, to submit the list of candidates who emerged from validly nominated primaries.

 

