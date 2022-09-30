News Top Stories

2023: Party chairmen, presidential candidates sign peace accord

Chairmen and presidential candidates of the 18 registered political parties yesterday signed a peace accord for peaceful 2023 general elections. Seventeen presidential candidates were physically present at the signing ceremony while the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima. Among the presidential candidates present at the event were Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The peace accord, which was supervised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), came just a day after the commencement of national campaigns. INEC, however, said it would monitor the campaigns and election expenses of the political parties participating in the general elections to ensure compliance with the laws. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the commission would also ensure that party campaigns were devoid of use of abusive language. On Monday, the Commission warned against ethnic and religious campaigns. It also disclosed that two political parties spent above the N1 billion approved spending campaign limit.

The INEC Chairman noted that the Commission has been empowered by Electoral Act, 2022 to “vigorously monitor compliance to ensure that parties shun abusive, intemperate or slanderous language as well as insinuations or innuendoes likely to provoke a breach of the peace during the electioneering campaigns. “Similarly, the Commission will also closely monitor compliance with the limits on campaign spending under the Electoral Act.

There are sanctions provided by law.” Prof. Yakubu advised political parties and their candidates to study and familiarise themselves with the electoral legal framework to avoid any infraction of the law and the unhappy consequences that would follow any act of misdemeanour. He urged the candidates to show appreciation to the work of the NPC by abiding and showing commitment to the peace accord that they signed. Head Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Samuela Isopi, who was present at the ceremony, urged Nigeria to continue to take decisive steps to seek a further consolidation of democracy, peaceful, inclusive, credible and transparent elections. Isopi said that as the largest democracy in Africa, Nigerian elections do matter, not only for Nigeria but also the future of democracy in West Africa and the continent. She called for support to INEC to conduct credible elections and the security agencies to demonstrate neutrality and professionalism toward the conduct of credible elections.

 

