2023: Past Lagos governors qualify to become Nigeria’s president – Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has declared that anyone who had ruled Lagos was sure to be successful as a president of Nigeria. Obasa, who currently championing mobilisation of the South-West and other parts of the country in support of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should the latter decide to contest the presidential election of 2023, spoke in Badagry when he commissioned a block of six classrooms.

The classrooms were built at the Ajara Comprehensive Senior High School by a lawmaker representing Badagry constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Setonji David. He said: “Let us support our own and be vocal with it; let us support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will continue to support our leader and we must continue to support our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu because we have no doubt that he will continue to deliver.” Obasa, who, for many years had distributed free examination forms to those in his constituency, noted that education was a light which must attract people.

He also commended Setonji, adding that the latter’s gesture to the people of the area had shown that he valued education. He went on: “We should learn from this and contribute our own quota to educational development, it doesn’t matter how little.”

