2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare buys N100m APC Presidential Form

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church has collected the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Presidency.

Bakare picked up the forms in Abuja on Thursday.

The ruling party pegged the forms at N100 million.

In September 2019, the clergyman said God told him he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In April 2022, Bakare said he was the most suitable Nigerian to address the problems bedevilling the country.

The likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Nwajiuba, and the Minister of State for Education, have all picked up the aspiration forms for the party.

 

Reporter

