2023: Pat Utomi, three others, drop LP presidential ambition for Peter Obi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Jubilation erupted in Asaba, the Delta State capital venue of the presidential primary of the Labour Party (LP) on Monday as three aspirants stepped down for the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, to be the presidential flag bearer of the party in 2023.

Those that withdrew from the race include, Chief Pat Utomi, Mr Samson Uchenna, and Mr Patrick Oluwadare Joseph.

However, the only female contestant, Mrs Emmanuel-Tella Olubusola, threw her hat in the ring to slug it out with him.

They said they decided to collapse their structures for Peter Obi to thrive because he has what it takes to reposition Nigeria from the present economic and security quagmire.

Utomi, who said he has been a Group Managing Director (GMD) all his life, thereafter, withdrew his ambition.

He was seconded by  Oluwadare Joseph, before Samson Uchenna, follow in the same direction.

“All the citizens of this country who have been abandoned, used and dumped in politics of political parties that have pride themselves as the saviour of Nigeria but failed woefully, to rally round Peter Obi in Labour Party to manage Nigeria for peace, progress and economic transformation from 2023,” Utomi said.

Obi said his mission is to rescue Nigeria from wastage, misappropriation, mismanagement, looting of public treasury by blocking all areas of financial leakages through prudent spending and bold ideas of economic transformation.

 

