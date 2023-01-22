News

2023: PCC Southwest Parliamentarians to hold strategic meeting in Osun

As part of effort to ensure landslide victory for Our Father, Our Principal, the presidential candidate of Our Great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Southwest states of Nigeria. The PCC Parliamentarians Committee has called for an important meeting slated to hold on SUNDAY,January 29, 2023.

The venue of the meeting according to a statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the PCC Parliamentarians Committee, Hon Rotimi Makinde and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, will be announced Shortly.

According to the statement, the meeting is convened by APC Presidential Campaign Committee of The Parliamentarians under the Leadership of the Director of the Parliamentarian Directorate, Rt Hon Olubunmi Patricia Etteh CFR.

The statement further restated the readiness of the committee to return reasonable percentage of South West votes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Zone.

“On the instruction of Rt Hon Olubunmi Patricia Etteh(CFR) the Director General,
A meeting has been slated for all our co-ordinators from the Zone. The hosting states are Oyo and Osun state Parliamentarians which shall includes all our Elected Candidates, elected councilors, ALGON Chairmen and former councilors forum Chairmen.

“We humbly advise all Candidates (Senate, Reps and Assemblies) of Apc to attend this crucial meeting.

“This meeting shall avail us the opportunity to harness each potentialities and peculiarities of different local communities not only for presidential election but for all other elections, He said.

 

Our Reporters

