2023: PDP, a party to beat –Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a party to beat in the 2023 presidential election. Tambuwal, who spoke after a meeting with PDP state chairmen in continuation of his consultation for his presidential ambition, however, called for unity among party members. According to him, members of the party needed to work together “for us to actually realise the all-important goal of rescuing Nigeria.” The governor described his meeting with PDP state chairmen as ‘mutually beneficial,’ stating that they are ‘critical mass of leadership of our party at the state level… and I believe that we are beginning to consolidate on our partnership.”

PDP began the sale of nomination forms on Thursday, but Tambuwal said it would not stop his consultation, adding that it was in compliance with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Chairman of state chairmen in the PDP, Felix Hassan Hyat, called for unity among presidential aspirants, advising that; “We cannot have more than one president at a time and therefore among all others, there must be unity of purpose among them, like just among all other members of the party.

 

