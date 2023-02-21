Politics

2023: PDP Accuses Amaechi Of Working For Atiku

The Rivers State Chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has accused the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of secretly working for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria.

The accusation is coming barely five days before the anticipated 2023 presidential election.

Speaking in a statement issued on Monday by its Director of Publicity and Communications, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, the council also accused the ex-minister of being a member of what he described as a “wicked cabal” that is making life hard for Nigerians.

Nwuke further alleged that Amaechi recently reconciled with members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state and has since been working secretly and holding meetings with Atiku and others in the cabal.

The Campaign Council, however, called on Amaechi to deny the allegations if truly he knows nothing about it.

The statement partly read, “Nigerians have been forced to go through the eye of the needle in search of money with which to meet their daily needs and feed their families.

“Unknown to most Nigerians, the vicious cabal that has made it a duty to inflict pain and suffering on the rest of us has done so deliberately in order to influence the outcome of the forthcoming elections.

“As a political party, we have gathered credible intelligence which supports the view that the leader of the APC, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, is a member of the cabal that has caused the naira crisis as well as the fuel scarcity and brought untold hardships on ordinary Rivers people and other Nigerians.

“Only recently, he reconciled with members of the presidential campaign council in Rivers State as part of the carefully woven plot.  We equally know for certain that he has been holding secret meetings with the PDP presidential candidate.”

“We challenge the former Minister of Transportation to deny this fact. Let him deny that he is one of those that are working with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at this time to undermine the genuine aspiration of the people of southern Nigeria.”

He dismissed claims made by the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, that Governor Nyesom Wike was making moves to join his party through the back door.

He said the comment attributed to Cole had portrayed him as a political neophyte, saying if Wike had such plan, he would dished the PDP a long time ago.

“The governor has maintained a principled position that he will not leave a party that he helped to build. The stance of Governor Nyesom Wike since the crisis erupted in the party at the national level is well known.

“He has publicly maintained a principled position that he will not leave a party that he helped to build. That position has not changed.

 

