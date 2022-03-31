News Top Stories

2023: PDP accuses APC of plot to alter Electoral Act

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

…extends nomination forms’ sale by a week

…aspirants in last-minute rush to beat deadline

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to alter the 2022 Electoral Act. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, alleged that APC was putting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter its already released 2023 election timetable and schedule of activities, to accommodate the APC. INEC gave all political parties wishing to field candidates in the 2023 general elections, between April 3 and June 4, to conduct their primaries.

APC held its national convention last Saturday, to elect its national leadership. It has not yet rolled out a timetable for the election of candidates for next year’s general elections. But PDP said in the statement that the presidency has perfected plots to use the APC leadership in the National Assembly to orchestrate an amendment to the Electoral Act to create an opening for the INEC to alter the election timetable.

“The APC, having realised that it is running out of time and cannot meet up with the already released electoral timetable now seeks to frustrate and derail the on-going electoral process. “Our party has information about how the APC has been mounting pressure on INEC to push forward the already scheduled dates for the 2023 general elections,” PDP stated. It threatened to call out millions of its members and teeming supporters, as well as Nigerians, “should the APC continue in this nefarious scheme.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP demands arrest, trial of perpetrators

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest and trial of the security officials involved in the attack on EndSARS protesters commemorating the one-year remembrance of the victims of police brutality. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “End- SARS has become the emblem of the resistance by Nigerians […]
News

Borno: Boko Haram kills three soldiers, two CJTF members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram members on Gajiram-Monguno Road, Borno State on Saturday.   Others were wounded in the attack. The military personnel and members of the CJTF were on their way to their base at Baga in […]
News

Convert bribes to CSR, assist our communities, Buhari tells contractors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has told beneficiaries of government patronage and other privileged Nigerians not to give him and any public official bribes or personal gifts but convert same to Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to develop their communities. The President also explained that the high cost of presidential movements and his reluctance to expose his security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica