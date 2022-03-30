News

2023: PDP accuses APC of plot to alter Electoral Act

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to alter the 2022 Electoral Act.

PDP in a statement Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, alleged that APC was pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter its already released 2023 election timetable and schedule of activities, to accommodate the APC.

INEC gave all political parties wishing to field candidates in the 2023 general elections, between April 3 and June 4, to conduct their primaries.

APC held its national convention last Saturday, to elect its national leadership. It has not yet rolled out a timetable for the election of candidates for next year’s general elections.

But PDP said in the statement that the presidency has perfected plots to use the APC leadership in the National Assembly to orchestrate an amendment to the Electoral Act to create an opening for the INEC to alter the election timetable.

“The APC, having realised that it is running out of time and cannot meet up with the already released electoral timetable now seeks to frustrate and derail the on-going electoral process.

“Our party has information about how the APC has been mounting pressure on INEC to push forward the already scheduled dates for the 2023 general elections,” PDP stated.

It threatened to call out millions of its members and teeming supporters, as well as Nigerians, “should the APC continue in this nefarious scheme.”

 

Our Reporters

