2023: PDP, Adediran’s allegations won’t stop us from performing our duties – LASG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Anayo Ezugwu

Lagos State Government has denied the accusation by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, that the government is removing his campaign posters and billboards.

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Damola Docemo, said the allegations would not stop the agency from carrying out its functions.

Docemo, in a statement on Thursday, said indiscriminate pasting of posters will not be permitted anywhere in Lagos until political campaigns have been formally flagged off, in accordance with INEC guidelines.

He said even at that, it must be done at designated sites.

“Our attention has been drawn to the wild allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Mr. Olajide Adediran, during an Arise TV interview.

“He accused the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) of removing his campaign posters and instructing outdoor advertising agencies from not to  fly his campaign materials.

“Mr. Adediran claimed that the Lagos State Government instructed outdoor advertising practitioners to reject materials from opposition parties and, therefore, his advertisement materials were brought down midway into a contract.

“The PDP candidate displayed stark ignorance of the rules guiding outdoor advertisement practice in Lagos. LASAA simply regulates billboard structures and not advertisement campaigns.

“The decision to deploy any advertisement is the sole discretion of billboard owners who must have registered with LASAA for a licence to hoist advertisement structures in the State. Advertising companies determine their clients and the terms of their trade.

“We are familiar with such theatrics displayed by Mr. Adediran and the People’s Democratic Party in their puerile attempt to curry public sympathy by playing the victim.  We will, however, never succumb to falsehood and cheap blackmail,” he said.

According to Docemo, LASAA will remain steadfast and committed to its responsibility and the dictates of the law without being partisan.

He said the guidelines will be enforced without prejudice against any political party, association or aspirant.

“Lagosians recogniSe the sterling performance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and will not be distracted by any political party or candidate who tends to whip up sentiments to gain public sympathy.”

 

Reporter

