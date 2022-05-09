News Top Stories

2023: PDP, APC no more Nigerians’ choice –Kwankwaso

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA Comment(0)

Ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said Nigerians no longer regard the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “good options”.

 

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Leader and presidential aspirant, who said this in Abuja at the weekend, insisted both parties have failed. Kwankwaso, a former APC and PDP chief, said many Nigerians are embracing NNPP because they are tired of the two major parties.

 

According to him, his party will develop Nigeria if voted into power in 2023. The former Minister of Defence said the NNPP is well-positioned to give the country the type of leadership that will catapult it to the rank of developing nation.

 

He said: “Unfortunately for the PDP and APC, they have not handled their opportunities well. “Most people are no longer talking about the PDP or APC, everybody is talking about a new Nigeria, and even members of the PDP and APC are talking about a new Nigeria. If you listen to them carefully, along the line they will say they want to see a new Nigeria because they know that the two of them are not good options and therefore, Nigerians are waiting for that opportunity being offered by NNPP.”

 

NNPP Chairman Prof. Rufai Alkali lamented the declining fortunes of Nigeria. He said: “Nigerians for too long have been waiting for a political party to salvage the nation, to rescue our people from the visionless and directionless political elites that have abandoned the fundamental and grown norms of democratic governance.

 

“Gradually but systematically, our great country and the hardworking and innocent citizens are being sacrificed on the altar of personal and self-interest of a few, whose primary objective is only to capture power, raw power, not in the service of the people but for their personal gains. “Today, the damage inflicted on our country and our people is too deep and too pervasive.

 

Today there is no part of our national life which has been spared: our farming populations and our tradesmen; members of the business community and the professionals are facing insecurity.” He promised that the party would run Nigeria like a heterogamous nation by ensuring that no part of the country feels short changed.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

