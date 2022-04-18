News Top Stories

2023: PDP, APC renew battle for Rivers Govt House

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The rivalry between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is likely to be re-enacted in next year’s governorship election. Succession plan has always been turbulent in Rivers State since the return of democracy in the country in 1999.

Though APC did not field a candidate in 2019 due to internal crisis, the state was still not free from crisis. It took the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) two weeks to declare the winners of the election due to violence that marred the first balloting.

A source said the two parties are ready to battle for the state’s coveted seat next year, notwithstanding that the two actors, Governor Nyesom Wike and his immediate predecessor in office, Rotimi Amaechi, are seeking the presidential ticket of their respective parties. APC has not begun the sale of its nomination forms but the PDP, which is to conclude the sale and submis  sionof nominationformthis week, hasattractedhordesof aspirants.

According to the source: “There is nothing on ground to suggest that next year’s governorship would not be turbulent, especially now that the incumbent is not seeking re-election.

“The two parties will ensure that they do anything possible to control Rivers State next year.

After Lagos, I think Rivers is the next richest state in Nigeria.” It was learnt that due to the number of aspirants who have purchased the PDP nomination form to succeed Wike, theyweremadetosign an agreement not to challenge the outcome of the primaries where the party’s candidate will emerge.

“Thepartyisalsoworking onconsensus,” thesourcedisclosed. PDP has fixed May 21 for election of its governorship candidates nationwide.

The source, however, stated that contrary to the promise not to influence the choice of his successor, Governor Wike is working for a close confidant, “a nonpolitician,” to succeed him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Matawelle)
News

Matawalle lifts ban on telecom in Zamfara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has lifted the ban on mobile telecommunication network in the state. Matawalle made the announcement at the state congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau on Saturday. Matawalle said the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) would release all the networks by Monday.   He said his administration was satisfied with […]
Editorial Top Stories

INEC pushes for new polling units

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled plans to establish more polling units across the country ahead of the 2023 general election. The current configuration of 119,973 polling units was established by the defunct National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON) in 1996. Since then, every attempt to review or reconfigure the polling unit structure […]
Editorial Top Stories

Between Obasanjo/Clark letters and ownership of Niger Delta oil

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recent times, Nigerians have been inundated with the exchange of letters between a former military Head of State and two-time civilian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark. The letters have generated tremendous interest among the populace with different stakeholders throwing their weight for either of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica