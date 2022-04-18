2023: PDP, APC renew battle for Rivers Govt House

The rivalry between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is likely to be re-enacted in next year’s governorship election. Succession plan has always been turbulent in Rivers State since the return of democracy in the country in 1999.

Though APC did not field a candidate in 2019 due to internal crisis, the state was still not free from crisis. It took the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) two weeks to declare the winners of the election due to violence that marred the first balloting.

A source said the two parties are ready to battle for the state’s coveted seat next year, notwithstanding that the two actors, Governor Nyesom Wike and his immediate predecessor in office, Rotimi Amaechi, are seeking the presidential ticket of their respective parties. APC has not begun the sale of its nomination forms but the PDP, which is to conclude the sale and submis sionof nominationformthis week, hasattractedhordesof aspirants.

According to the source: “There is nothing on ground to suggest that next year’s governorship would not be turbulent, especially now that the incumbent is not seeking re-election.

“The two parties will ensure that they do anything possible to control Rivers State next year.

After Lagos, I think Rivers is the next richest state in Nigeria.” It was learnt that due to the number of aspirants who have purchased the PDP nomination form to succeed Wike, theyweremadetosign an agreement not to challenge the outcome of the primaries where the party’s candidate will emerge.

“Thepartyisalsoworking onconsensus,” thesourcedisclosed. PDP has fixed May 21 for election of its governorship candidates nationwide.

The source, however, stated that contrary to the promise not to influence the choice of his successor, Governor Wike is working for a close confidant, “a nonpolitician,” to succeed him.

