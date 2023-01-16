2023: PDP, APC suspend campaigns as 16 supporters die, 83 injured in auto crash

Musa Pam, with Agency Reports

Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang, has suspended all campaign activities to mourn and pray for the quick recovery of his supporters who were either killed or injured in a truck accident at the Pushit-Panyam road in Mangu Local Government Area of the state while returning from campaigns. Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Yilwatda Nentawe has suspended his campaigns in sympathy with the PDP governorship candidate and his supporters. Sixteen PDP members died and 83 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving a truck conveying from a campaign rally in the state. Confirming the accident, Peter Longsan, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) public education officer in the state, said the truck was conveying 99 supporters of the major opposition party. He said 83 people sustained various degrees of injury in the accident. “It was a lone crash involving a truck conveying people from a political campaign rally of the PDP. “99 people were involved, 16 people, mainly adult male were killed in the crash, while 83 sustained various degrees of injury. “The unfortunate incident occurred as a result of excessive speeding and overloading, which led to loss of control that resulted in the crash.” Longsan said the injured are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangu. In a Press statement yesterday in Jos, by the Director of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang- Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State, Hon Yiljap Abraham read; “In a further demonstration of his grief and as a mark of honour to PDP members who were involved in a ghastly road accident on Saturday evening near the Panyam bridge, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, after due consultation, has suspended all campaign activities with immediate effect.” “The candidate has also asked that intense prayers be offered for divine comfort for families and individuals who are bereaved and healing from the injury.” He noted that their death will ever remain fresh in the memories of the party’s members and admirers as they are lifted up as heroes of democracy. Meanwhile, Dr. Nentawe also has suspended his campaign tour for three days in the state in honour of supporters of the PDP who died in the auto crash. A statement by the spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council said Nentawe on receipt of the news of the accident immediately cut short his citizen engagement tour of the southern part of the state. “This morning I suspended my 10 days of citizen engagement in the southern senatorial zone to mourn the souls of the PDP members that were involved in a fatal accident along the Pankshin – Mangu road. “Consequent to this, I have directed the Generation Next campaign team to suspend all campaigns for the next three days to mourn these precious Plateau souls,” Dr. Nentawe said.

