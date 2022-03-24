News Top Stories

2023: PDP appoints 3 govs, 10 ex-govs into zoning c’ttee

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Enugu and Taraba State counterparts, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Darius Ishaku, respectively, are among the 37-member committee to decide the zoning formula of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

The committee, which also comprised 10 former governors of the party, will be saddled with the responsibility of determining where the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 will come from, as well as the principal officers of the National Assembly, if PDP forms the next federal government. PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who released the list of the zoning committee members, said it was in “pursuant to the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th meeting” of the party. According to the statement, the committee, which will be inaugurated today, might submit its report after the close of sale of nomination forms. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who addressed journalists after the end of NEC meeting last week, said the zoning committee would be given two weeks to submit its report. The party stated that its sale of form, which began on March 17, would close on April 1.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Security agencies apprehend prison escapee in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Security agents in Benin Edo State have arrested one Chinedu Ogu, a fugitive, who escaped from maximum security prison at Oko, during the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country last year. Ogu, who was in prison for murder charges, was among the 1993 inmates who escaped from the two correctional centres in the state on […]
News

Anambra decides: Soludo Raises Concerns Over Technology Glitch During Election

Posted on Author Reporter

  The governorship candidate candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has said he has been unbale to vote due to technological challenges. He also raised concerns over the little or no presence of security agents, and not enough INEC officials to man some voting points. Soludo, the former Governor of the Central […]
News

Fayose: Hypocrisy affecting fight against terrorism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has accused the Federal Government of being hypocritical in its fight against terrorism in the country. Speaking in a recent interview, Fayose said the herders that are migrating and moving to the land on which farmers plant their crops were an issue, adding that either in the North […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica