2023: PDP appoints 3 govs, 10 ex-govs into Zoning C’ttee

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Enugu and Taraba State counterparts, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Darius Ishaku respectively, are among the 37-member committee to decide the zoning formula of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

The committee, which also comprised 10 former governors of the party, will be saddled with the responsibility of determining where the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 will come from, as well as the principal officers of the National Assembly, if PDP forms the next Federal Government.

PDP National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, who released the list of the zoning committee members, said it was in “pursuant to the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th meeting” of the party.

According to the statement, the committee, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, might submit its report after the close of sale of nomination forms.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, who addressed journalists after the end of NEC meeting last week, said the zoning committee would be given two weeks to submit its report.

The party stated that its sale of form, which began on March 17, would close on April 1.

Already, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, have collected PDP nomination forms.

The PDP, unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been dogged with debate of where its presidential candidate for 2023 will come from.

Other members of the zoning committee are former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, who will represent Lagos State; Boni Haruna (Adamawa); Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia); Prof. A. B. C Nwosu (Anambra); Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti); Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Ndudi Elumelu (Delta).

Also included are Chief Tom Ikimi (Edo); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Ahmed Makrafi (Kaduna) Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien (Akwa Ibom) and Prof. Jerry Gana (Niger) among others.

