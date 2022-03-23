Top Stories

2023: PDP appoints 3 govs, 10 ex-govs into Zoning C’ttee

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Enugu and Taraba State counterparts, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Darius Ishaku respectively, are among the 37-member committee to decide the zoning formula of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

 

The committee, which also comprised 10 former governors of the party, will be saddled with the responsibility of determining where the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 will come from, as well as the principal officers of the National Assembly, if PDP forms the next Federal Government.

 

PDP National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, who released the list of the zoning committee members, said it was in “pursuant to the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th meeting” of the party.

 

According to the statement, the committee, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, might submit its report after the close of sale of nomination forms.

 

The PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, who addressed journalists after the end of NEC meeting last week, said the zoning committee would be given two weeks to submit its report.

The party stated that its sale of form, which began on March 17, would close on April 1.

Already, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, have collected PDP nomination forms.

The PDP, unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been dogged with debate of where its presidential candidate for 2023 will come from.

Other members of the zoning committee are former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, who will represent Lagos State; Boni Haruna (Adamawa); Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia); Prof. A. B. C Nwosu (Anambra); Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti); Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Ndudi Elumelu (Delta).

Also included are Chief Tom Ikimi (Edo); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Ahmed Makrafi (Kaduna) Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien (Akwa Ibom) and Prof. Jerry Gana (Niger) among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: My successor’ll inherit reshaped Nigeria, says Buhari

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave an insight into what his successor stands to inherit at the expiration of his tenure in 2023. According to him, his successor will be handed a better Nigeria than the one he (Buhari) inherited from former President Goodluck Jonathan. As such, the President urged Nigerians to be fair in their […]
News Top Stories

Pantami absent as FEC fails to discuss Minister’s alleged terrorism links

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Philip Nyam and Muhammad Kabir

Reps seek probe of alleged tie, say NASS, DSS not culpable His public apology enough atonement –Tanko Yakassai An interesting scenario played out at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday, when the embattled Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, was absent from the meeting, which also failed to discuss his […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Philippines military plane carrying 85 people crashes

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Philippines military plane carrying 85 people crashes, the AFP News Agency reported on Sunday, citing armed forces chief, reports Reuters.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…     CLICK HERE FOR FULL […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica