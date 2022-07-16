News

2023: PDP asks Court to disqualify Shetimma , Baba-Ahmed as APC, LP VP Candidates

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the Vice Presidential Candidates of the All Progressive Congress , Senator Kashim Shetimma and that of Labour Party , Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, respectively from contesting th2023 presidential election.. The party in a suit marked is asking that the Court to FHC/ABJ/ CS/1016/2022 to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to prevent All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, from replacing their running mates.

The plaintiff is also praying the Court to disqualify Tinubu and Obi unless they contest alongside their previous running mates, Kabiru Masari and Doyin Okupe respectively. The PDP is also praying the Court to stop Independent National Electoral Commission from replacing the running mates of Tinubu and Obi. Joined as respondents in the suit are INEC, APC, Tinubu, Masari, Labour Party, Obi and Okupe.

 

Our Reporters

