News

2023: PDP aspirant warns against fielding unpopular candidates

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for House of Representatives seat in Badagry in the last primary, Olayemi Toviho, has warned members on consequence of fielding unpopular candidate into 2023 general election. Toviho, who is also known as OBJ gave the advice when he hosted party leaders, members and numerous supporters to a Get – Together Party in Badagry. According to him, the primary was a huge success and unprecedented due to the massive support he enjoyed from everyone though his name was substituted.

He said: “This action against me has backfired on the party and this is unfortunate. “The havoc is not against but against thousands of people whose desire is for us to represent them. “Our desire for a better representation for our people can never be truncated, this is just a temporary setback but it will definitely make us stronger and unshakeable. “All the same, we shall explore everything in our disposal to ensure our party PDP come out victorious in all polls.” Toviho thanked everyone for their unwavering support since he expressed his interest to represent Badagry at the House of Representatives.

“Once again, I thank you for your love, support and encouragement, I will never forget all you have done for me,” he said. Toviho appealed to party members present to sue for peace, adding that the only tool to winning election is working in unison. He said: “PDP is our party and nobody brought us in ,we cannot afford to set ablaze the house we built.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Seven injured as Anambra community boils

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

At least seven persons are believed to have been injured in Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State following communal clash between the natives and suspected security operatives over land grabbing. Acting President of the affected community, Chief Benneth Chinweze, has called on Governor Charles Soludo to intervene in the matter. This […]
News

Trump sued as NY’s historic abuse law takes effect

Posted on Author Reporter

  Writer E Jean Carroll has sued Donald Trump in the US state of New York for allegedly raping her in the 1990s. Ms Carroll, 78, is among the first to sue under the Adult Survivors Act, which came into effect on Thursday, reports the BBC. The state law allows a one-year period for victims […]
News

Telecoms subscribers’ complaints hit 3,019 in Q1

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications subscribers in the country lodged a total of 3,019 complaints with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) between January and March this year over network issues. This is according to the Q1’21 Report on Complaint Management released by the Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Commission. The telecoms regulator, however, disclosed that it was able to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica