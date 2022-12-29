2023: PDP aspirant warns against fielding unpopular candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for House of Representatives seat in Badagry in the last primary, Olayemi Toviho, has warned members on consequence of fielding unpopular candidate into 2023 general election. Toviho, who is also known as OBJ gave the advice when he hosted party leaders, members and numerous supporters to a Get – Together Party in Badagry. According to him, the primary was a huge success and unprecedented due to the massive support he enjoyed from everyone though his name was substituted.

He said: “This action against me has backfired on the party and this is unfortunate. “The havoc is not against but against thousands of people whose desire is for us to represent them. “Our desire for a better representation for our people can never be truncated, this is just a temporary setback but it will definitely make us stronger and unshakeable. “All the same, we shall explore everything in our disposal to ensure our party PDP come out victorious in all polls.” Toviho thanked everyone for their unwavering support since he expressed his interest to represent Badagry at the House of Representatives.

“Once again, I thank you for your love, support and encouragement, I will never forget all you have done for me,” he said. Toviho appealed to party members present to sue for peace, adding that the only tool to winning election is working in unison. He said: “PDP is our party and nobody brought us in ,we cannot afford to set ablaze the house we built.

