2023: PDP at crossroads over zoning

Has PDP put itself in harm’s way by jettisoning zoning?

FELIX NWANERI reports on the recommendation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee for the party to throw the contest for its 2023 presidential ticket open against the party’s zoning arrangement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a centrist political party formed ahead of the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 after a long spell of military involvement in politics, remains one of the dominant parties in the present political dispensation.

The party, which at a time claimed to be the largest political party in Africa, won the presidential elections in 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011 before it was defeated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 presidential poll. The leadership of the party had before the defeat boasted that it will rule Nigeria for 60 years before any other party can unseat it.

The brag was despite the fact that the PDP was opposition to itself all through the 16 years it was in power. Internal strife over battle for the party’s tickets for the various elective offices, particularly the presidency, usually polarise the PDP each election year.

Like in the past, this is playing out ahead of the 2023 general election given the party’s decision to throw the contest for its presidential ticket open.

While there is no doubt that arguments for and against rotation of the presidency between the North South have dominated the build-up to the forthcoming general election, the belief before now was that the PDP is likely to zone its presidential ticket to the South given on the basis of the power shift arrangement between the northern and southern parts of the country.

The present democratic dispensation would be 24 years old by 2023 and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 14 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015).

For the North, it would have been in power for 10 years by the time the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, completes his second term in 2023 (2015-2023) as Umaru Yar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office.

Though the South has a four-year advantage over the North, most Nigerians believe that power should shift to the South after eight years of Buhari’s presidency. This conviction is despite the clamour by some northern political leaders for their region to hold on to power beyond 2023. Their quest was based on what they termed “need for the region to be at par with the South.”

Some northern political also at that time called for abandonment of the zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country.

However, most political leaders in the South have consistently maintained that canvassing an end to rotational presidency at this point in Nigeria’s history is not in the interest of the country. According to them, Nigeria’s unity is presently under threat, so abolishing zoning might lead to civil and constitutional crisis, which may aggravate the issues on ground.

Party jettisons zoning

While the argument in most political quarters is that it would be morally wrong for another northerner, whether of PDP extraction or the APC to succeed Buhari after North’s eight years in power, the main opposition party is much disposed to allowing aspirants from all parts of the country vie for its 2023 presidential ticket. Reports had it last week that the zoning committee set up by the PDP recommended an open contest by all the six geo-political zones.

The 37-member committee was headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State. At moment, about 14 aspirants have purchased the PDP presidential nomination form.

They are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-presidents of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki; Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Udom Emmanuel (Uyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Others are former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose; president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Sam Ohuabunwa; publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; renowned banker, Muhammad Hayatudeen; former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, Diana Teriela and Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

Although Ortom, who briefed journalists at the end of the committee’s sitting, was not categorical on the position adopted, he however said members “unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the NEC of our party that appointed us.” It was learnt that the committee favoured an open contest to avoid discontent among party members.

This is as source, who pleaded not to be named, disclosed that the members admitted that zoning is in the party’s constitution, but questioned the timing. According to the source, the committee recommended to the NEC that despite the fact that “zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed, the ticket is thrown open this time around due to exigency of time.

Our party is encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least six months before sales of forms.”

The source added that the committee further recommended that the party should commend the efforts of some of the presidential aspirants on the issue of consensus candidacy by ensuring that the efforts is seen to a peaceful and logical conclusion.

Initial calculation

Despite the position of most southern leaders that anything short of the presidency in 2023 would not be acceptable to the people of the region, it has been argued in some quarters that since the last president produced by the PDP is from the South, it would be wise for the party to zone its ticket for the 2023 presidential election to the North in line with the party’s zoning arrangement.

Many had thought that this line argument will fly, when the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led Zoning Committee submitted its report to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in November last year.

Among the recommendations of the committee, which were later ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC), was that all party positions then held by northerners should be swapped with those being held by southerners. The belief then was the South will produce the party’s 2023 presidential

candidate if the North takes the national chairmanship in line with established tradition of the PDP. Positions swap as recommended by the Ugwuanyi committee saw the North producing the national chairman at the October 2021 national convention of the party.

However, a clear picture of what was in the offing ahead of the party’s presidential primary started playing out when some leaders of the party made case for the Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee, which looked into reasons why the party lost the 2019 elections and the question of zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket.

The committee had in its report, admitted that PDP has “unwritten conventions” of power rotation between North and South, but noted that “the exigencies of the moment demanded that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader with the attributes to take the country out of the woods.

Those who backed the recommendation then, advanced that every Nigerian from every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election, as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process.

They further averred that because the PDP is not in government, it has no personality in the mould of a president, who can wade in and resolve crisis that will follow if anybody is stopped from contesting the presidential primary.

Perhaps, it was against this backdrop that the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, while inaugurating the Ortom-led zoning committee, admitted that the party had a history of rotating political offices though he urged party leaders to eschew bitterness and rancour in the course of the debate of the contentious issue of zoning of the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

According to Ayu, the PDP has a tradition of discussing every issue, including fair distribution of political offices. “We talk, we don’t fight, we resolve issues. There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve; that’s the spirit of the party.

“Therefore, I urge all of you to discuss this matter with the same spirit that you discuss at NEC because most of you are members of NEC; you knew what happened and you are free to advance your arguments. Let us not have any rancour whatsoever and at the end of the day, remain focused on the main goal. That main goal is for us to win power next year.”

PDP southern govs insist on ticket

For governors of southern states elected on the platform of the PDP, the party must zone its presidential ticket to the region in the interest of equity and fairness. The governors, who rose from a meeting in Abuja on Friday, said their earlier position on the zoning debate remains valid.

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who briefed journalists on behalf of his colleagues, said the PDP should adhere to its constitution’s zoning arrangement and rotate the presidential ticket to the southern part of the country.

His words: “Our position is that first, we are committed to the unity of our party and we have worked hard to make sure that this party remains a strong and viable vehicle to rescue Nigeria come 2023.

“Be that as it may, we want to draw your attention to the fact that we have agreed as southern governors in Lagos and also in Delta that this party has to respect the zoning principle as enshrined in our constitution.

To that effect, we feel that the best thing to do is to zone the presidency to the South and we stand on that position. “We have not seen any reason to change our position, because the party was founded on the basis of equity and justice. We also think that equity and justice are important pillars that will ultimately stabilise our politics towards our journey in rescuing Nigeria.

“Let me tell you something, if you want to take a position of policy, you don’t look at problems in their face and make a decision. You make a decision and remain firm on that decision. We think that what this country is lacking today is our ability to dispense equity and justice. It may be difficult, it may be a bitter pill, but we need to stand with the truth.”

Saraki’s camp back position

While it is condemnation in the South over the zoning committee’s recommendation, it is jubilation in the camps of some of PDP’s presidential candidates of northern extraction.

Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the founding Director General of PDP Governors Forum and Director-General of Saraki Presidential Campaign, who commended the Ortom-led committee over the decision to throw the PDP presidential ticket for 2023 open to all aspirants regardless of zone, described it as timely and historic.

“Indeed, the decision of the committee to jettison zoning of the presidential ticket is timely and historic. It affirms my strong belief that the PDP remains the only party that puts national interests as its top priority.

“A few days ago, I argued on the need to jettison zoning at this material time in the history of our dear nation. These are perilous times in the existence of our country and we are in dire need of leaders with capacity and the wherewithal to rescue the country.

“I also challenged us as a people to take a microscopic view into the administration that was a product of zoning and see that such arrangements have never been of benefit to Nigeria, our beloved country.

It has always been detrimental to growth and development of Nigeria. “Nigeria is currently on the brink as a result of failure of leadership. We have never had it this bad. The free fall of Naira, the ravaging insecurity in almost all parts of the country, mutual distrust as a people, and an economy in near-comatose.

It is only patriotic to allow for competent hands to test their might in the primary election. “Desperate times call for desperate measures and I want to believe that such measures that are critical to the sustainability of our country include throwing away any form of arrangement that would hinder people from taking the bold step of aspiring, courageously, to salvage the situation of our country.

“Once again, I want to congratulate my party, the PDP and its leaders, critical stakeholders and members for this historic decision to ignore the calls for zoning.”

Ohanaeze faults party’s position

As expected, the purported position of the Ortom-led committee has not only been trailed by mixed feelings but has activated a crisis mode in the party. In a swift reaction to the zoning committee’s report, the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the move is meant to deprive the South, particularly the South-East of the PDP’s presidential ticket.

The people of the South-East, it would be recalled, are insisting that 2023 is the time for one of their own to lead the country. They predicate their quest on the principle of equity and fairness as according to them, no Igbo has led the nation not only in the present dispensation but in the last 50 years.

President-General of Ohanaeze, Prof. George Obizor, who spoke on the plan to throw the contest for the presidential ticket of the main opposition party open, said the move violates the provision of PDP’s constitution on zoning and rotation. He wondered why the party decided to jettison zoning, when it is the turn of the South and particularly, the South- East.

His words: “For the purpose of clarity, rotation and zoning principle is engrained in the PDP constitution in 2009. Article 7 (2) (c) states: ‘In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive committee at all levels.’

“Such unscrupulous violation of the zoning principle that has been wellentrenched in the PDP constitution simply changes the rules of the game in order to deprive Ndigbo the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria.”

The Ohanaeze leader deplored what he described as unconscionable shifting of the goal post in the middle of the game, saying: “It is a political blunder and betrayal given what Ndigbo have suffered in our own country and most recently for supporting the PDP.” He added: “History has never been kind to betrayers and the treacherous.

The machinations and conspiracies to deny Ndigbo their due place in Nigeria is an ingratitude that daily cries to God. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide reiterates the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief E. K. Clark that any party that does not zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect the support of the Middle Belt and the entire South.

“It is, therefore, curious that the PDP should commit political hara-kiri at a time it is struggling for fresh air. It is unfortunate that the PDP glamourises inordinate ambitions; any political ambition that undermines nationbuilding should be checkmated.

“One of the roles of a political party in a democracy is nation-building and for the PDP to shirk its responsibilities is an unfortunate path to Golgotha. Let it be known that it runs contrary to the indomitable Igbo spirit to swallow any form of indignity, disdain or condescension from anybody or group. It is, therefore, highly inconceivable that the Igbo will validate a party or group that runs roughshod over its sensibilities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is hardly any society that can develop amidst crises. Development is a product, an effect that arises from peace, unity and national coherence.

On the other hand, the basics of peace, unity and sustainable national development are justice, equity and human dignity. In order words, to expect sustainable economic development rooted in injustice is mere shadow-chasing.

This is an irrepressible scientific, philosophic historical and moral assertion that may be ignored at one’s peril.” Obiozor, a renowned diplomat, however urged PDP presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction to remain focused and undaunted. According to him, “this is because history will always vindicate the just.”

Consensus hurdle

Besides the zoning conundrum, another hurdle the PDP faces ahead of its presidential primary election is the push by some PDP presidential candidates for consensus candidacy. Presidential aspirants, including Saraki, Tambuwal, Mohammed (Bauchi) and Hahayatu-Deen are arrowheads of the consensus arrangement.

The move has seen them crisscrossing the country, meeting with party stakeholders as well as former Nigerian leaders. However, some political analysts believe, is part of a plot to stop the ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was the party’s flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku was the first to pick the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms but some elements in the party are out to stop him on the ground of age.

To the anti-Atiku elements, the former vice president should make way for younger aspirants given the global trend for youthful leaders but it is clear that Atiku will not buy into the consensus arrangement and he has continued to boast that he will pick the PDP ticket.

Speaking on the consensus arrangement, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who has equally declared for the PDP presidential ticket, said it will not work. Fayose, who vowed not to step down for anyone, maintained that the arrangement is undemocratic.

The former governor, who was member of the Ortom-led zoning committee before he recused himself because of his presidential ambition, also faulted the purported decision of the panel on zoning. He also questioned the suggestion that PDP should only give its ticket to an individual, who can win the election.

He described some of those touted to have capacity to win the presidential poll are mere paperweights. He, therefore, urged leaders of the party not forget statistical facts of how the party performed in the last election as it takes decision on the 2023 presidency.

His words: “With due respect to the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, what was PDP’s performance in the presidential election in 2019? We only won with 20,000 votes even in Adamawa in his home state. This tells us something fundamental.

“Coming to the former immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, how did PDP perform in the last election in Kwara? We lost. What does that tell us? And in Sokoto, how did we perform?” Fayose, who said that it was wrong for the party to jettison zoning, noted that in 2019, the ticket was zoned to the North, hence, all Southern aspirants stepped down and supported the deal.

“I believe the committee made an error for not zoning. I was with them but I decided to leave them as I saw a trend in the discussion. I decided to take my nomination form and I won’t step down for anybody.

“They say it was because the process did not start on time and some had purchased forms. The last primary we held in Port Harcourt, it was a Northern affair, so the South withdrew and supported the party’s candidate. “I saw those going around for consensus. Who will step down for who? You ask me to step down? I won’t step down.

They said they want all of us to come to a consensus. I have obtained the form and I am not going to step down. Who knows if it is me Nigerians want to vote for? Do you know the mind of Nigerians? “Who will step down for who? I won’t step down for anybody.

Any meeting or anywhere they talk about consensus is undemocratic. Consensus can only work where we all agree. I will go to that election; I won’t step down. Let them choose me that is the only solution.”

All eyes on NEC

While the presidential ticket zoning debate rages within the PDP, Ortom who chaired the 37-member committee came out to dismiss reports that the panel recommended that the contest for the party’s presidential ticket be thrown open.

The Benue State governor, who said the committee was misquoted, noted that those who were not part of the meeting of the committee wanted to “force words into the committee’s mouth.”

His words: “I want to clear the insinuation that the zoning committee has thrown open the presidential ticket. I did inform the media that the committee had adopted a unanimous position to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

“Where did I say that the committee had thrown open the presidential ticket? The committee will present the report to NEC. It is NEC that has the final authority on the zoning of positions.”

The denial notwithstanding, all eyes are on the PDP’s NEC as it meets to consider the zoning committee’s report. But as the body meets, it is not in doubt that whatever decision it takes will go a long a way in deciding the party’s fate in the 2023 presidential election.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that it has not only become obvious that the political loyalty of the South-East, hitherto seen as the traditional platform of the people of Ndigbo, will go to the party that offers the zone its presidential ticket as it is more of an unspoken consensus that only the presidency of the country is good enough for the Igbo nation come 2023.

Already, prominent Igbo political leaders within the APC and PDP have declared for presidential tickets of not only the PDP but that of the APC as well.

Perhaps, the unfolding developments in the PDP informs why APC leaders in the South-East are beckoning on their compatriots in the opposition to look towards the ruling party if their aspiration of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is to be realised in 2023.

However, the question is, will the APC look towards the South-East? As it stands, the belief is that the leadership of the ruling party will give the South the 2023 presidential ticket given that the North would have spent eight years in power through President Buhari by 2023, but some leaders of the party are insisting that the contest should be thrown open like the PDP has done.

A chieftain of the APC, Osita Okechukwu, who spoke on the unfolding drama, particularly within the PDP fold, said by jettisoning the zoning convention, the main opposition party had violently breached its own constitution and the convention that governs the 4th Republic.

He further opined that PDP has shot itself on the foot and put itself in harm’s way by abandoning its original stronghold, the southern belt. He, particularly noted that Nigerian voters definitely will pay the PDP in its own coins as was the case in 2015 when the party flouted the zoning convention.

His words: “Firstly, the PDP has shot itself on the foot, has breached its own constitution and the golden zoning convention governing our 4th Republic; hence endangering its internal party democracy and national unity. “In addition, by this singular unforced error of selfishness, PDP has thrown away the baby and the bathe water.

Secondly, and most importantly, the PDP by jettisoning the zoning of president has abandoned the Southern belt, which is its original stronghold, especially now that APC has patriotically zoned the presidency to the Southern belt.

“Thirdly, PDP has committed error of judgement by banking on northern voters, forgetting the sophistication of Northern voters, who voted MKO Abiola against Bashir Tofa and who voted Chief Olusegun Obasanjo when Yorubas did not vote for him in 1999.

They are gambling with the wrong horse; all northerners and Nigerians in general need is healing, unity and peace.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...