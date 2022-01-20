2023: PDP BoT backs Mohammed’s political ambition

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, yesterday said the party was behind Governor Bala Mohammed’s political ambition in 2023. The BoT chairman, who was accompanied by the party’s Secretary, Adolphous Wabara, stated this during the official inauguration of three hundred and thirty million new extended general hospital and ten blocks of staff quarters at Dambam Local Government Council today in Bauchi.

According to the chairman, Mohammed as a great member of the PDP has achieved so much by keeping the state safe and stronger in terms of social amenities of infrastructural development in just two years. He said: “Your record and achievements can be traced back when you serve as a Senator, Minister of the FCT of Federal Republic of Nigeria to your unit, ward, local and state, and now a governor.”

