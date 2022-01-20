News

2023: PDP BoT backs Mohammed’s political ambition

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, yesterday said the party was behind Governor Bala Mohammed’s political ambition in 2023. The BoT chairman, who was accompanied by the party’s Secretary, Adolphous Wabara, stated this during the official inauguration of three hundred and thirty million new extended general hospital and ten blocks of staff quarters at Dambam Local Government Council today in Bauchi.

According to the chairman, Mohammed as a great member of the PDP has achieved so much by keeping the state safe and stronger in terms of social amenities of infrastructural development in just two years. He said: “Your record and achievements can be traced back when you serve as a Senator, Minister of the FCT of Federal Republic of Nigeria to your unit, ward, local and state, and now a governor.”

 

Our Reporters

News

Banks, MDAs connive to divert govt revenues –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…urges anti-graft agencies to beam searchlight on lenders The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmmed Lawan, yesterday, alleged that banks were conniving with the revenue generating agencies of government to divert funds that should have been remitted to the nation’s Consolidate Revenue Account. Lawan stated this in Abuja while receiving in audience, members of the […]
News

Mbaka: Catholic church leadership wanted to shut down my ministry for one month

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Church reportedly suspends priest Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), says the leadership of the Catholic diocese in his state wanted to close his ministry for one month. Mbaka disclosed this when he addressed worshippers at the adoration ground in Enugu on Wednesday. The priest had resurfaced hours after some […]
News Top Stories

OPEC gets new Secretary General as Nigeria’s Barkindo bows out

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ministers on Monday elected ex-OPEC Governor Haitham al-Ghais to become its next Secretary- General. Al-Ghais replaces Nigeria’s representative Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, who has held the position since August 1, 2016.     According to an online platform, Barkindo in his congratulatory letter said he was confident the global […]

