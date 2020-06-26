2023: PDP BoT wants united, stronger party

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity among party members ahead the 2023 general election. The board met in Abuja on Wednesday to review the activities in the party. BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement at the end of the meeting, said the board welcomes the choice of Godwin Obaseki as PDP candidate for Edo governorship election. “My biggest congratulations goes to Governor Obaseki, who quickly understood the APC dirty game in its effort to mock and disgrace him,” Senator Jibrin stated. He noted that with the defection of Obaseki, PDP is now in total control of all the states in the South-South geopolitical zone. The BoT Chairman appealed to the party leadership and other PDP members to continue to work for the unity of the party to be able to win the 2023 presidential election. “I want to assure the party and all members that BoT is one and united and is ever ready to carry its responsibilities as the conscience of the party.

