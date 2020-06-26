News

2023: PDP BoT wants united, stronger party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity among party members ahead the 2023 general election. The board met in Abuja on Wednesday to review the activities in the party. BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement at the end of the meeting, said the board welcomes the choice of Godwin Obaseki as PDP candidate for Edo governorship election. “My biggest congratulations goes to Governor Obaseki, who quickly understood the APC dirty game in its effort to mock and disgrace him,” Senator Jibrin stated. He noted that with the defection of Obaseki, PDP is now in total control of all the states in the South-South geopolitical zone. The BoT Chairman appealed to the party leadership and other PDP members to continue to work for the unity of the party to be able to win the 2023 presidential election. “I want to assure the party and all members that BoT is one and united and is ever ready to carry its responsibilities as the conscience of the party.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC crisis: Eta, Factional Chairman, alleges threat to life

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Factional Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta has alleged threat to his life. Eta, who is holding brief for the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who is the APC National Deputy Chairman South, also alleged that his led National Working Committee (NWC) […]
News

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones school resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Following a series of criticisms against his administration’s decision to reopen schools Monday next week amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday made a detour, postponing the resumption of schools. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior […]
News

AbdulRazaq lauds FG for donating fire fighting equipment to Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commended the Federal Government for donating state-of-the-art firefighting equipment to the state. AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, gave the commendation while commissioning a fire truck deployed at the Fire Service Training School, Ilorin, the state capital. He said the gesture would strengthen the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: