2023: PDP candidate slams lawmaker over Ayu, primary

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko North East area of Ondo State, Lanre Akintola has faulted the claim of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon Rasheed Elegbeleye over the conduct of last primary election which produced the party’s candidates for next year’s election.

 

Elegbeleye had described as a sham the primary that produced PDP candidate for Akoko North East constituency saying some elements in the party used their closeness to National Chairman, Dr Iyorcha Ayu to rob him and others of the chances of representing various constituencies in the state.

 

 

Elegbeleye, who is the Minority Leader at the State House of Assembly, also claimed that he lost in the PDP’s primary to those he referred to favoured children of the party’s leadership.

However, Akintola punctured the Elegbeleye’s claims, saying his diatribe against the leadership of the party was because he failed to secure a return ticket in the party’s primary. In his reaction to the lawmaker’s claims, Akintola, who defeated the incumbent lawmaker at the party’s primary, described Elegbeleye as the architect of his own failure. He alleged that Elegbeleye failed in his major responsibility to his constituents.

In a statement Akintola, expressed disappointment in the lawmaker’s allegations in which he blamed his loss on the alleged conspiracy of the party’s leadership against him and tampering with the delegates’ list used for the primary.

The statement reads in part; “It beats my imagination, though I am not surprised, that Elegbeleye could only point to the empowerment programme he did where he distributed clippers, cutlasses and a few grinding machines to some people in the weeks near the PDP House of Assembly Primary election.

“He believed so well that Akoko North East people are gluttons and politically naive and could be bribed to support him for another empty term, but the people rejected him.

 

And the only thing he could do to save his face now is to resort to cheap blackmail against the party’s leadership as exemplified in his interview where he said that the delegates’ list with which the PDP primaries were conducted was doctored,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
