News

2023: PDP chieftain asks northern presidential aspirants to step down for S’East

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has advised other presidential aspirants in the party to step down for aspirants from the South- East region in the interest of fairness and equity. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, Anakwenze said South- East is the only region left out in southern Nigeria in the first round of the presidency across the country. He said it is politically wise and reasonable and patriotically persuasive for PDP to zone the presidency to the South-East.

Anakwenze said: “All the regions of Nigeria have produced presidents and it is the turn of the South- East region to provide good leadership for the good of all Nigerians so as to move Nigeria in a positive direction. “We should be our brother’s keeper. For the good of Nigeria, I believe our geo-political interest should extend to ethnic regions in Nigeria that aspires to its mission of uniting all Nigeria of like minds through the concept of standing together for the betterment of the entire Nigeria. “I urge all presidential aspirants in the North to, as a matter of urgency, join and support a PDP aspi-rant from the South-East geo-political zone.

I also plead with relevant Stakeholders, party faithful, and delegates to throw their weight behind a presidential aspirant from the South-East as a demonstration of justice, equity and fairness to the people of the region.” According to Anakwenze, Igbos are the only people that have demonstrated practical faith in a united Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps probe $36.1m loan, $1.5m grant for Auditor – General

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday said it was investigating the $36.1 million and $1.5 million alleged grant obtained to finance the operations of the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) in the 2020 Appropriation Act. Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this in Abuja during the investigative hearing […]
News

ASUU strike: NANS to block major federal roads Feb 28

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said it will block major federal roads nationwide on February 28 if the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Federal Government fail to reach a compromise and call off the ongoing strike in public universities.   In a statement on Monday, the National President, Asefon Sunday, […]
News

Stop giving support to Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

– Southern, Middle Belt leaders tell FG The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has said that the Federal Government is condoning the bad behaviour of Miyetti Allah with its alleged overt support for the group. The group stated this in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica