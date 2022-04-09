2023: PDP chieftain asks northern presidential aspirants to step down for S’East

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has advised other presidential aspirants in the party to step down for aspirants from the South- East region in the interest of fairness and equity. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, Anakwenze said South- East is the only region left out in southern Nigeria in the first round of the presidency across the country. He said it is politically wise and reasonable and patriotically persuasive for PDP to zone the presidency to the South-East.

Anakwenze said: “All the regions of Nigeria have produced presidents and it is the turn of the South- East region to provide good leadership for the good of all Nigerians so as to move Nigeria in a positive direction. “We should be our brother’s keeper. For the good of Nigeria, I believe our geo-political interest should extend to ethnic regions in Nigeria that aspires to its mission of uniting all Nigeria of like minds through the concept of standing together for the betterment of the entire Nigeria. “I urge all presidential aspirants in the North to, as a matter of urgency, join and support a PDP aspi-rant from the South-East geo-political zone.

I also plead with relevant Stakeholders, party faithful, and delegates to throw their weight behind a presidential aspirant from the South-East as a demonstration of justice, equity and fairness to the people of the region.” According to Anakwenze, Igbos are the only people that have demonstrated practical faith in a united Nigeria.

