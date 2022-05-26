2023: PDP fails to conduct Congresses in two Senatorial Districts

There is growing confusion among party members that Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not nominate candidates for the state and National Assembly elections in the area. With the exception of Anambra Central Senatorial District which conducted it’s 3 man delegate Congress the duo of Anambra North and South Senatorial Districts could not hold their congresses because the two committees appointed to oversee the process failed to show up in the state To this end the Anambra State Organizing Secretary, Prince Casimir Ajulu, in a letter to the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyochia Ayu and the National Working Committees of the party, called for sanctions and discipline of the two committees for frustrating the electoral process.

The letter reads: “On Tuesday 24th May 2022, the 5 man Anambra State Ward Congresses Electoral Committee appointed by the NWC to serve on the Ward Congress electoral committee to conduct Party Congresses in Anambra Central District of Anambra state and led by the Chairman, Shoddy Ozoeme arrived at the State Secretariat Awka and were seated at the Conference Hall. “The Chairman also handed over to the INEC Representative, the letter meant for the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), INEC Anambra State.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...