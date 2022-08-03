2023: PDP governorship aspirant picks YPP ticket

News

A governorship aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Dr. Sunday Opoke, has picked the ticket under the Young Progressives Party (YPP) after defecting to the party. In a chat with newsmen, Opoke said he was defecting to the YPP with over 2,000 of his supporters.

He added that he has a 7-point agenda for the state if he wins the 2023 governorship election. He said: “There is something very ugly in this state that from 1996 till date, there has not been genuine employment for the youths. “When Sam Egwu was there as the governor, he only employed a few people very close to him and put them in a few places

. When he was going out, he now did massive employment. Elechi came and removed them. “When Elechi was going out, he did massive employment and left. This one now, Umahi, when he will be leaving office, he will also do massive employment. It means, they have no plans for the youths. That employment is a wicked employment because it won’t be up to two years and the next governor will come and remove it”.

 

