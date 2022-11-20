News

2023: PDP group targets 37 million votes for Atiku

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE Comment(0)

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Atikulated Global Movement (AGM) is targeting one million votes in each state of the country and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mrs. Bolanle Aliyu- Sarumi who spoke during the inauguration of the Ondo State Chapter of the group headed by ComradeAbosedeAgbaje-Salami called on members to see the next election as a way to ensure goodgovernment inthecountry.

Aliyu-Sarumi also called for peaceful electioneering campaigns by the political parties and fair elections in 2023.

She said the campaign for candidates of the party should be devoid of mudslinging and violence. She said the movement is targeting 37 million votes across the federation for Atiku in the general election for him to emerge winner at the polls.

 

The state coordinator, Agbaje- Salami said there is the need to ensure the electorates vote for a president that would be able to fix the nation’s socio-economic and political challenges.

She said AGM is a social political group consisting of aspirants and candidates which spreads all over the 36 States of the federation and the FCT, Abuja, Agbaje-Salami who doubled as the coordinator of the group in Idanre Local Government Area, stated that peaceful electioneering campaigns and elections would allow the people to elect good representatives that would turn the nation round.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Missing ex-Nigerian ambassador found dead in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in Tuckahoe, New York, United States, have found the body of a former Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Ejeviome Otobo, who was last seen in the community on June 15. The Tuckahoe Police Department on June 19 announced in a Facebook post that Etobo was missing and requested information from the public. Etobo, who was […]
News

Abia: FENRAD calls for caution over NiMet prediction on flash flood forecast

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA

A group, Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development (FENRAD), has called for continuous environmental discipline and caution on the part of all citizens and residents of Abia State to mitigate further disasters related to floods.   The pro-democracy, human and environmental rights group said it was aware of the flash flood forecast by the […]
News Top Stories

Defection timely devt -Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the defection of Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a welcome and timely development. Commending the efforts of the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Alhaji […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica