2023: PDP group targets 37 million votes for Atiku

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Atikulated Global Movement (AGM) is targeting one million votes in each state of the country and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mrs. Bolanle Aliyu- Sarumi who spoke during the inauguration of the Ondo State Chapter of the group headed by ComradeAbosedeAgbaje-Salami called on members to see the next election as a way to ensure goodgovernment inthecountry.

Aliyu-Sarumi also called for peaceful electioneering campaigns by the political parties and fair elections in 2023.

She said the campaign for candidates of the party should be devoid of mudslinging and violence. She said the movement is targeting 37 million votes across the federation for Atiku in the general election for him to emerge winner at the polls.

The state coordinator, Agbaje- Salami said there is the need to ensure the electorates vote for a president that would be able to fix the nation’s socio-economic and political challenges.

She said AGM is a social political group consisting of aspirants and candidates which spreads all over the 36 States of the federation and the FCT, Abuja, Agbaje-Salami who doubled as the coordinator of the group in Idanre Local Government Area, stated that peaceful electioneering campaigns and elections would allow the people to elect good representatives that would turn the nation round.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...