2023: PDP has capacity to restore peace, unity in Nigeria – Lamido

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the capacity and experience to win the presidential elections.

He said the party would unite Nigeria and restore the economic prospects of the country. Speaking on ‘Sunday Politics’, a Channels Television programme, Lamido said PDP was the only political party that is owned by Nigerians.

“What I’m saying in essence is that in 2023, we should be able to say this is our country both PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC). We must set a benchmark on which we are going to pursue our campaigns.

“From there, we begin to say how do we restore trust, which has been destroyed. By the time it is restored, I think it will be PDP because PDP has the capacity, it is very organic, it is a Nigerian party and it is owned by Nigerians.

It is not like APC that is owned by Buhari and Tinubu. And Tinubu if he doesn’t get the presidency he would not bother about anybody and Buhari is finishing his tenure. You see the kind of characters in APC do not have that political clout or image to convince Nigerians.

So, you see it will be PDP with the experience and the kind of commitment to Nigeria because they love Nigeria. “In 1999 we know what we did because there was no Nigeria because the country was divided along ethnic lines.

But then, because PDP leadership has wisdom, they were able to build Nigeria and restored the economy. So, in 2023 we need to look at the political party with the capacity, structure and serious commitment to save Nigeria.

It will not be about it is my turn or your turn because the country is divided,” he said.

The former governor said the ruling party lied to Nigerians to win the 2015 general elections. He said APC did not have any plan to effect change but just wanted power in 2015.

“They knew they were telling lies. But for then, it was about getting the power. If they get the power, then they begin to ask, ‘what do we do?’

So, the process and the platform must be very honest; it must be very credible.”

Speaking on insecurity, Lamido said northerners are happy with the APC regime despite wanton violence ravaging the north because President Muhammadu Buhari is one of their own. He also blamed the increase in the northeast and northwest on the insincerity of political leaders in the region.

“We see Nigeria as at my own time, ‘our own son’, ‘our own tribe and whatever he does’… I mean, people in the North are dying every day.

We are not safe or secure. You can’t even travel from Abuja to Kaduna and feel safe, and just because he is our own son, we are happy. When we are dying, we are happy because Buhari is our own son.

“It is this culture of telling lies to citizens during elections. When you raise their hope, by the time you come to government and fail to fulfil their needs, of course, you are going to be in trouble,” the ex-governor explained.

“So these are some of the policy consequences of telling lies in campaigns. Leaders are not honest, sincere, and there is nothing called justice,” he said.

The chieftain of the main opposition party said the country lacks the needed leadership to tackle its challenges. He insisted that the government must be accountable to the people.

