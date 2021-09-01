News

2023: PDP has not zoned presidential ticket

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have debunked the claim that the party has zoned its presidential ticket to the northern part of the country. A national newspaper, on Monday, claimed that the South would produce the next PDP National Chairman while the party’s presidential candidate would come from the North. But PDP leaders, Mark Jacob, Adetayo Balogun and Katchy Ononuju, said the party has not decided on zoning of political offices for the 2023 general election. Jacob, who served as the PDP’s National Legal Adviser, said on a TV morning show that the feeling among party members is that the presidency should be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Kaduna State added that nobody discussed zoning during last week’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, and assured that the party would not take unpopular opinions from any of its members. PDP at the 92nd NEC meeting agreed to meet again on September 9 to decide on zoning. A source at the meeting disclosed that a special committee on zoning will be set up to decide where the next National Chairman and presidential candidate in 2023 will come from.

Balogun, a political commentator, warned the PDP against zoning its presidential ticket to the North. He told journalists in Abuja that discussions of the region that will produce the next president have begun, warning that PDP should not make the mistake of giving the ticket to the north.

“In searching for the next president, there is a preference for a Southerner to emerge. However, a section of the populace and those in the political space have clamoured for a united approach to the determination of the next president,” he disclosed. Ononuju, the Director-General of the Heritage Centre, argued that there is no politician of the Northern extraction that can bring Nigerians together again. Ononuju said many Nigerians would prefer to see a Southerner become president, as the current administration has shown a nepotistic obsession with the North, which may affect the chances of any presidential candidate from the region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

…sets up assessment c’ttee on assets lost

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has constituted a nine-man committee to undertake an assessment of losses the Force suffered during the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country for about two weeks. The IGP had noted that 22 police personnel were killed in the wake of the nationwide protests, even as many […]
News

Kano to establish 5 mega unity schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kano State Government says it has concluded plans to establish five mega unity schools, to further boost the educational development in the state. Muhammad Sanusi- Kiru, the state’s Commissioner for Education, stated this in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer of the ministry in Kano yesterday. The statement quoted the commissioner as saying […]
News

Imperial Invests in and Partners with Lori Systems to Expand its Cutting-Edge E-Logistics Technology Solutions Across Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    Johannesburg, South Africa, November 2020 – Imperial, an African and European-focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions, has announced an investment in and partnership with Lori Systems to expand its cutting-edge e-logistics technology solutions across Africa. This strategic partnership is the first of its kind at this scale and scope on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica