2023: PDP has not zoned presidential ticket

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have debunked the claim that the party has zoned its presidential ticket to the northern part of the country.

A national newspaper, on Monday, claimed that the South would produce the next PDP National Chairman while the party’s presidential candidate would come from the North.

But PDP leaders, Mark Jacob, Adetayo Balogun and Katchy Ononuju, said the party has not decided on zoning of political offices for the 2023 general election.

Jacob, who served as the PDP’s National Legal Adviser, said on a TV morning show that the feeling among party members is that the presidency should be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Kaduna State added that nobody discussed zoning during last week’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, and assured that the party would not take unpopular opinions from any of its members.

PDP at the 92nd NEC meeting agreed to meet again on September 9 to decide on zoning.

A source at the meeting disclosed that a special committee on zoning will be set up to decide where the next National Chairman and presidential candidate in 2023 will come from.

Balogun, a political commentator, warned the PDP against zoning its presidential ticket to the North.

He told journalists in Abuja that discussions of the region that will produce the next president have begun, warning that PDP should not make the mistake of giving the ticket to the north.

“In searching for the next president, there is a preference for a Southerner to emerge. However, a section of the populace and those in the political space have clamoured for a united approach to the determination of the next president,” he disclosed.

