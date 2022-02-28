News Top Stories

2023: PDP has responsibility to rescue Nigeria –Hayatu-Deen

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja
  • Proposes new socio-economic blueprint, action plan

 

A former Managing Director and Chief Executive of FSB International Bank, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, has charged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to brace up for the challenge of rescuing Nigeria from the crutches of poverty, insecurity and economic stagnation as the country prepares for the 2023 general election.

Hayatu-Deen stated this when he led a powerful delegation of his political associates on a courtesy visit to the Wadata Plaza National Headquarters of the PDP in Abuja, to meet with the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The cerebral financial expert recently revalidated his membership of the PDP at his ward in Borno State and had since launched a series of consultations with the leaders of the party at the local, state and national levels. Addressing the NWC members, Hayatu-Deen observed that Nigeria was in dire straits and the PDP was better placed than any other political party to undertake the rescue mission required at this time.

In order to save Nigeria from its current deplorable state, he said, the PDP needed to develop a robust and effective social and economic blueprint to reposition the country and help her reclaim her pride of place within the comity of nations as a dynamic and globally competitive economy.

According to him, the  blueprint will help the party to repair most of the damage that had taken place in the last couple of years in terms of the relationship between Nigeria and her development partners, countries within the West African sub-region and the rest of the world.

The former bank boss said the PDP, by its name, slogan and philosophy, was designed from its inception to serve the needs of the Nigerian people, recalling that during the sixteen- year era of the party at the helm of affairs, the Federal Government embarked on major economic and social reforms which were carried out through both public and private initiatives

 

He, therefore, charged the leadership of the party to remain focused on this philosophy of service to the people in all their actions and consideration of policies and programmes.

“The philosophy of the party from 1999 has been designed to ensure that the country is in sync with world affairs because of the effects of globalisation, privatisation and trade liberalisation. The world has become a global village.”

In response, Ayu commended Hayatu-Deen for acknowledging the giant strides made by the PDP in the past and expressed confidence that the party will take Nigeria to greater heights when it regains the mandate of the people.

He described the PDP as the only serious party in Nigeria, stressing that the party has been attracting a lot of high calibre personalities like Hayatu-Deen, whom he described as a distinguished economist and an accomplished banker.

 

