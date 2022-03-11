2023: PDP holds NEC meeting Tuesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on March 15. The meeting, which will be the 95th in the series since the formation of PDP, is expected to approve the timetable for the 2023 general elections. An online publication last Sunday, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), proposed April 30 for its presidential primary election.

According to the publication, which was later denied by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the screening of aspirants for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential will take place, on each day from March 29 to April 2. But Ologunagba said: “Due process will be followed for the release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the party at appropriate levels.”

