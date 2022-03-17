News

2023: PDP holds presidential primary May 28

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its primary to elect its candidate for 2023 presidential election on May 28 and 29 this year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given political parties wishing to field candidates for the 2023 general elections between April 3 and June 4 this year to hold their primaries to elect candidates for the elections.

PDP in a timetable signed by its National Organising Secretary (NOS) Umar Bature, announced May 21 for election of gubernatorial candidates in the 28 states where the elections would hold next year.

The tenure of eight other states would be subsisting at the time the election will hold due to staggered elections occasioned by court orders.

PDP stated in the timetable, which was approved after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, that Senatorial and House of Representatives primaries would hold on May 14 and 12 respectively, while May 7 would be for state House of Assembly primaries.

According to the timetable, sale of nomination forms, which began on March 17 would close on April 1, while submission of completed nomination forms would be between April 6 and 15, starting with state House of Assembly and end with the presidential.

The party will screen aspirants for the various elections from April 9 to the 18, and hold appeals for disqualified aspirants or petitions arising from screening between April 14 and 21.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

US patient reportedly cured of HIV

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A UnitedStates patient is believed to be the third person in the world, and the first woman, to be cured of HIV. The patient’s case was presentedat a medical conference in Denver on Tuesday and is the first time that this method is known to have been used as a functional cure for HIV. The […]
News Top Stories

IBB @80: Nigeria’ll overcome challenges soon –Gen Abubakar

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Former Nigeria Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday expressed optimism in the face of the current security challenges faced by the country, saying, “we will overcome all the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country soon.”   While speaking at former Head of State said this at the first Annual IBB leadership lecture presentation in […]
News

Police: Why we deployed operatives in APC secretariat

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has explained that the deployment of its operatives in the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abuja, was “to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC national secretariat.” Police personnel were reported to have sealed-off the national secretariat of APC, yesterday, following the leadership crisis that has continued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica