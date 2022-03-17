2023: PDP holds presidential primary May 28

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its primary to elect its candidate for 2023 presidential election on May 28 and 29 this year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given political parties wishing to field candidates for the 2023 general elections between April 3 and June 4 this year to hold their primaries to elect candidates for the elections.

PDP in a timetable signed by its National Organising Secretary (NOS) Umar Bature, announced May 21 for election of gubernatorial candidates in the 28 states where the elections would hold next year.

The tenure of eight other states would be subsisting at the time the election will hold due to staggered elections occasioned by court orders.

PDP stated in the timetable, which was approved after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, that Senatorial and House of Representatives primaries would hold on May 14 and 12 respectively, while May 7 would be for state House of Assembly primaries.

According to the timetable, sale of nomination forms, which began on March 17 would close on April 1, while submission of completed nomination forms would be between April 6 and 15, starting with state House of Assembly and end with the presidential.

The party will screen aspirants for the various elections from April 9 to the 18, and hold appeals for disqualified aspirants or petitions arising from screening between April 14 and 21.

